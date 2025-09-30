Austin Lighthouse Hosts Beacon Cup Golf Tournament to Support Empowerment for the Blind and Visually Impaired

Tee up for a cause! Join us at the inaugural Beacon Cup Golf Tournament on October 21 at Fazio Canyons, supporting empowerment for the blind and visually impaired. Austin Lighthouse for the Blind logo, a nonprofit empowering Texans who are blind or visually impaired Austin Lighthouse for the Blind headquarters in Austin, Texas, with branded outreach vehicles promoting the organization’s mission of empowerment and inclusion.

Austin Lighthouse hosts its first Beacon Cup Golf Tournament Oct. 21 at Fazio Canyons, raising funds to empower the blind & visually impaired.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Austin Lighthouse for the Blind, a 90-year-old social venture dedicated to empowering individuals who are blind or visually impaired, invites the community to tee up for a cause at its first annual Beacon Cup Golf Tournament. This much-anticipated event will raise vital funds to support life-changing programs that foster independence, skill-building, and employment opportunities for the blind and visually impaired.The tournament will be held on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at the scenic Fazio Canyons Golf Course at the ONMI Barton Creek in Austin, Texas. Participants will enjoy a day of friendly competition, networking, and community impact — all while championing a mission that changes lives.Event DetailsAustin Lighthouse Beacon Cup Golf TournamentDate: Tuesday, October 21, 2025Location: Barton Creek Fazio Canyons Golf Course8511 Carranzo Drive, Austin, Texas 78735Beneficiary: Austin Lighthouse for the BlindThe Beacon Cup is more than a golf outing — it’s a powerful opportunity to drive meaningful change. Proceeds will directly benefit Austin Lighthouse for the Blind programs, including:- Career services and job placement- Adaptive technology training- Independent living skills training- Orientation and mobility training“We’re deeply grateful for the continued support of our community and generous sponsors,” said Jim Meehan, CEO of Austin Lighthouse for the Blind. “The Beacon Cup is more than a tournament — it’s a powerful reminder of what’s possible when we invest in inclusion. Together, we’re creating opportunities that empower people who are blind or visually impaired to thrive and fully participate in all aspects of life.”We’re proud to partner with leading sponsors including Truist Bank, Marsh McLennan, and Leif Johnson Ford, whose generous support helps make the inaugural Beacon Cup possible and advances our mission of empowering individuals who are blind or visually impaired.Get InvolvedSponsorship packages are available for businesses and individuals seeking to support the Austin Lighthouse for the Blind mission while gaining visibility at this high-profile event. To become a sponsor or register a team, visit Beacon Cup Tournament Registration & Sponsorship or contact us directly Founded in 1934, Austin Lighthouse for the Blind is a 501(c)(3) social enterprise dedicated to empowering Texans who are blind or visually impaired. The organization provides adaptive training, vocational development, and meaningful employment to over 200 legally blind individuals. Through cutting-edge technology, community partnerships, and innovation, Austin Lighthouse for the Blind fosters independence and builds brighter futures.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.