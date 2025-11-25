Young Women Breast Cancer Conference 2025 Highlights Urgent Need for Early Detection and Awareness

Young Women Breast Health and Cancer: When Science and Strength A Candid Conversation: Dr. Ashok Kumar Vaid with Mahima Chaudhary. Conference Co-Chairs’ Felicitation Ceremony for Mahima Chaudhary.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The second International Conference on Young Women Breast Cancer and Health in New Delhi, November 15-16, 2025, brought together healthcare professionals, survivors, researchers, and advocates to address the unique challenges faced by young women affected by breast cancer. The conference aims to advance awareness, education, and accessible care to improve long-term outcomes for women across India.The Young Women Breast Cancer Conference 2025 brought together survivors, clinicians, and health advocates to address the rising incidence of breast cancer among young women in India and to promote proactive health measures, early detection, and improved support systems.Breast cancer survivor and prominent speaker Mahima Chaudhary delivered a compelling address underscoring the life-saving impact of routine screenings. Sharing her personal experience, she revealed that her 2022 diagnosis came as “a complete surprise,” discovered during a routine annual check-up despite having no symptoms.“Cancer often cannot be detected early without medical tests, regardless of how healthy one feels,” Chaudhary said, urging women of all ages to prioritize regular check-ups. She further highlighted recent improvements in cancer care in India, including broader access to affordable generic medicines and increased support from pharmaceutical companies and employers.Chaudhary emphasized the emotional dimension of the cancer journey, noting the strength she found in stories from fellow survivors and the importance of a strong support system. She called for greater awareness and proactive health measures, stating: “We need greater awareness and proactive steps for women's health. I want to inspire other women to get screened and not delay seeking medical attention.”Renowned oncologist Dr. Ashok Kumar Vaid, Chairman of the Medanta Cancer Institute, and Co-Chair of the 2025 BCYW Conference, drew attention to the increasing prevalence and aggressiveness of breast cancer in women under 40. “Breast cancer is becoming more common in women under 40 and is often more aggressive,” he noted.Dr. Vaid stressed the crucial role of lifestyle factors, calling diet and physical activity “critical, controllable risk factors.” He also sought to dispel the misconception that breast cancer primarily affects older women. “Young women need to become more breast-aware to combat these misconceptions,” he said.The conference featured scientific sessions, survivor testimonies, and expert discussions aimed at empowering young women with knowledge on prevention, early detection, and treatment pathways. Speakers collectively reinforced that early diagnosis significantly improves outcomes and that proactive self-care is essential.ABOUT: The BCYW Foundation is a global organization with a presence in 29 countries dedicated to advancing research, raising awareness, and providing support to young women affected by breast cancer. Through partnerships and advocacy, the foundation is committed to creating a future where no young woman feels overlooked in her fight against this disease. More recently, BCYW Foundation launched The Youth Council for Breast Health (YCBH) , a global initiative to transform the future of young women’s health at campuses by raising awareness about breast health, breast cancer symptoms, and risk factors.The BCYW Foundation relies on individual contributions and sponsors to raise the funds necessary to support its mission. Donate to BCYW Foundation : Every contribution – big or small – helps the BCYW Foundation fulfill its mission to save the lives of young women from breast cancer in the years to come. Thank you for your generosity.

