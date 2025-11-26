BCYW Foundation Highlights Global Advances in Radiation–Free Breast Screening at its 2025 International Conference

Conference Resistration Desk Speakers and Conference Co-Chairs. Conference Participants Interacting with the Speaker.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Breast Cancer in Young Women (BCYW) Foundation successfully wrapped up the Second International Conference on Young Women, Breast Cancer, and Health, held November 15–16, 2025, in New Delhi. The event gathered healthcare professionals, researchers, policymakers, survivors, and advocates from across India and around the world to address the rising rates of breast cancer among young women. This year’s conference focused on proactive health measures, early detection, accessible care, and better long-term outcomes—especially for women under 40, who often face delayed diagnoses, aggressive disease, and insufficient support systems.A key highlight of the conference was a dedicated scientific session on emerging X-ray–free breast-imaging technologies that could serve as alternatives or supplements to mammography, especially for younger women with dense breast tissue. Experts provided updates on several non-ionizing modalities currently in clinical development, including thermal, microwave, and infrared imaging, as well as whole-breast ultrasound tomography.Dr. Geetha Manjunath of Niramai Health Analytics in India introduced BreastHealth-100 (SMILE-100). This U.S. FDA-approved adjunct breast-assessment tool uses computer-assisted infrared thermal imaging to analyze surface heat patterns. The radiation-free, contactless, and compression-free scan provides a comfortable option for repeated use and may help detect early physiological changes associated with abnormal breast tissue. However, speakers emphasized that the technology does not diagnose cancer or replace mammography, and noncancerous conditions and physiological factors can influence its accuracy.The session also featured another exciting presentation by Dr. Gianluigi Tiberi from Umbria Bioengineering Technologies, Italy, who introduced a new method for breast imaging using radiofrequency signals. MammoWave is a CE-marked (Class IIa) non-ionizing microwave breast-imaging system designed to provide a painless, compression-free, radiation-free alternative to traditional mammography. Early feasibility studies and a multicenter clinical trial involving more than 350 women in Italy have demonstrated the technology’s ability to distinguish between normal breasts and those with radiological findings, with larger clinical evaluations now underway across Europe—including a prospective study expected to enroll up to 600 participants. Ongoing research aims to improve diagnostic performance through advanced signal processing and AI-supported image interpretation.By offering a platform for innovators, clinicians, and advocates to engage in open scientific discussion, the conference reinforced the importance of expanding screening access, investing in research tailored to young women, and accelerating equitable adoption of safe and affordable breast-health technologies. The BCYW Foundation remains committed to advancing awareness, education, and multidisciplinary collaboration to reduce preventable deaths and improve the quality of life for women affected by breast cancer across India and beyond.ABOUT: The BCYW Foundation is a global organization with a presence in 29 countries dedicated to advancing research, raising awareness, and providing support to young women affected by breast cancer. Through partnerships and advocacy, the foundation is committed to creating a future where no young woman feels overlooked in her fight against this disease. More recently, BCYW Foundation launched The Youth Council for Breast Health (YCBH) , a global initiative to transform the future of young women’s health at campuses by raising awareness about breast health, breast cancer symptoms, and risk factors.The BCYW Foundation relies on individual contributions and sponsors to raise the funds necessary to support its mission. Donate to BCYW Foundation : Every contribution – big or small – helps the BCYW Foundation fulfill its mission to save the lives of young women from breast cancer in the years to come. Thank you for your generosity.

