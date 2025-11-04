Vidac Pharma is proud to announce Clinical Trial Approval in Germany following CTIS update

The trial will test Vidac’s first-in-class therapy reversing the Warburg effect to treat high-risk actinic keratosis lesions

Vidac pharma Holding Plc (XSTU:SYM: T9G; ISIN: GB00BM9XQ619; WKN: A3DTUQ)

This is an important step toward bringing our breakthrough therapies to patients across Europe” — Dr. Max Herzberg

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vidac Pharma Holdings Plc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for oncological and onco-dermatological indications, today announced that its clinical trial has been approved in Germany.“This will be the first clinical trial specifically aimed at eliminating highly proliferative actinic keratosis (AK) lesions at risk of progressing to squamous cell carcinoma, a potentially metastatic cancer,” said Dr. Eyal Breitbart, CTO of Vidac Pharma.The approval follows a recent update in the Clinical Trials Information System (CTIS), marking another significant milestone in Vidac Pharma’s ongoing clinical development program. This authorization enables the initiation of trial activities in Germany and further expands the company’s European clinical footprint.“We are honored and excited to receive authorization to begin this specific study in Germany,” said Dr. Max Herzberg, Chairman and CEO of Vidac Pharma. “This would not have been possible without the scientific cooperation of Prof. Thomas Dirschka of Centroderm in Wuppertal and his team, and the in-depth work of all our collaborators both in-house and in Germany. This is an important step toward bringing our breakthrough therapies to patients across Europe. The Vidac team succeeded in creating new small molecules reversing, for the first time, the Warburg effect—a unique feature of all cancers discovered 100 years ago by Dr. Otto Warburg, the renowned German biochemist—and is now working toward new applications of this first-in-class, totally new mode of action.”“Vidac Pharma continues to collaborate closely with European regulatory authorities to ensure the highest standards of quality, safety, and compliance throughout its clinical development programs,” declared Ms. Sandra Gamzon, MBA, Chief Operating Officer of Vidac Pharma.

