BC Bird Trail Celebrates Fifth Anniversary with Refreshed Website and Peak Eagle Season

BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This fall, the BC Bird Trail proudly entered its fifth year of connecting nature enthusiasts with some of the best birdwatching experiences across British Columbia. To mark this milestone, the Trail has launched a refreshed website featuring a new regional approach, making it easier than ever for birders to discover adventures in their area, or plan their next getaway.Since its launch in 2020, the BC Bird Trail has grown from a simple guide into a beloved resource for families, travellers, and birders of all skill levels. With curated, self-guided itineraries spanning coastal rainforests to interior trails, the BC Bird Trail showcases the incredible diversity of BC's birdlife and ecosystems.A New Look, Same Great BirdingThe newly updated website now uses a revamped regional approach, making it easier for users to quickly find trails and birding experiences across 5 major BC regions". Whether you're exploring the Salish Sea, hiking in the Kootenays, or wandering Ucluelet's coastal paths, the redesigned site makes it simple to plan your next outdoor adventure."We're thrilled to celebrate five years of inspiring people to connect with nature through birding," says Kirsten Ovstaas of the BC Bird Trail team. "Our refreshed website reflects our commitment to making birding accessible and enjoyable for everyone, from curious beginners to seasoned enthusiasts. Same great content, just easier to find so you can get outside and start exploring."November Begins Peak Bald Eagle SeasonAs autumn deepens, BC birders have an extraordinary opportunity to witness one of nature's most iconic species in action. November marks the beginning of peak season for Bald Eagle activity across the province, with spectacular viewing opportunities along the Squamish River and during salmon spawning season in Harrison.Thousands of Bald Eagles gather each fall to feast on spawning salmon, creating unforgettable wildlife viewing moments. The BC Bird Trail's Field Notes blog features expert guides to experiencing these magnificent birds, including Bald Eagle Encounters Along the Squamish River and Season of the Wild in Harrison , both offering insider tips on when and where to spot these impressive raptors."November is truly magical for eagle watching in BC," says Ovstaas. "Whether you're a family looking for an educational outdoor adventure or a photographer hoping to capture these incredible birds, now is the perfect time to visit our eagle hotspots."Last Chance: Prince George Photo ContestBC Bird Trail is also reminding nature lovers to submit their favourite birding moments to the Prince George Photo Contest before the November 30 deadline. The community-driven contest celebrates the photos submitted by dedicated birders, and the joy of discovering BC's diverse birdlife. Participants can share their best bird photos for a chance to win prizes while inspiring others to explore the province's natural beauty.For contest details and submission guidelines, visit the BC Bird Trail Instagram page or check out the contest blog post in the Field Notes section.Looking AheadAs the BC Bird Trail enters its sixth year, the team remains committed to sharing information about BC's exceptional birding opportunities, supporting beginner birders, and fostering a welcoming community of nature enthusiasts across the province.Whether you're planning a weekend escape to see Bald Eagles in action or simply curious about the birds in your backyard, the BC Bird Trail offers free, accessible resources to enhance every outdoor adventure.About BC Bird Trail:The BC Bird Trail is a collaborative initiative showcasing British Columbia's top birdwatching regions. Partnering with local DMOs and supported by Destination BC, the Trail offers curated itineraries and resources to help birders of all skill levels explore BC's rich avian diversity. Since 2020, the BC Bird Trail has been helping connect people to nature through the accessible, family-friendly activity of birdwatching.

