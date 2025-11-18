National Campaign Launches to Mobilize Community Investment to Address Housing Crisis

Four Pillars Community Housing launches a nationwide campaign making participation as simple as recycling

We've turned housing into a financial instrument instead of focusing on housing as a community builder.” — Four Pillars co-founder Joseph MacLean

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thirty-five years ago few Canadians had access to recycling programs. Today, according to Statistics Canada, 97% of households with access use them, proving that when you make something easy, people participate. Now, Four Pillars Community Housing wants to apply that same collective power to help solve Canada's housing crisis, one community investment at a time.Four Pillars Community Housing has officially launched "I Invest in Housing," a nationwide campaign funded by a CMHC Solutions Lab grant. The campaign aims to make "I Invest in Housing" as familiar to Canadians as "I recycle."Every Canadian knows someone struggling to find affordable housing—a young couple living in their parents' basement, a family choosing between rent and groceries, or seniors forced to move away from the communities they built."We've turned housing into a financial instrument instead of focusing on housing as a community builder," said Four Pillars co-founder Joseph MacLean. "The housing crisis is a community problem that requires a community solution. By using our own savings, we can have a real impact. When you reduce a mortgage by 2% on a $500,000, 25-year term, that saves about $500 per month.”"Canadians have trillions sitting in RRSPs and TFSAs," said MacLean. "What if we could connect those resources directly to housing solutions in our own communities? When local investors team up with government and corporate partners through community housing bonds and matching funds programs from government and industry, we can fund affordable housing without endless taxpayer subsidies.”Picture driving past a new housing development and knowing: "I helped build that. Those families have secure homes because my community chose to invest in housing."The housing crisis feels overwhelming because we've been waiting for someone else to solve it. Four Pillars Community Housing is proving that the "someone else" is us: one community, one investment, one home at a time.The Solutions Lab is asking Canadians to get involved and the starting point is to answer a few questions:1. Would you consider purchasing a community housing bond, offered at below-market rates, to support solutions to the housing crisis?2. If you did purchase a bond, would you be open to donating some or all of the interest earned to a housing-related charity?3. If you own a home, would you be interested in adding more housing on your property, like a small backyard house (ADU / laneway home) or a Multiplex?Four Pillars is inviting Canadians to answer the above questions at: www.iinvestinhousing.com About Four Pillars Community Housing CCC Inc.Four Pillars connects communities with tools, training, and financing frameworks to build revenue-generating, attainable housing across Canada. Four Pillars is incorporated as a Community Contribution Company (CCC), committing to distribute at least 60% of profits to housing charities.

