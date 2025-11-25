K9 University Chicago's Lead Trainer Shares How Families Can Prepare for Successful Holiday Dog Adoption

Expert Jonathan Polich offers essential guidance to help new dog owners start off on the right paw

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As holiday puppy surprises fill social media feeds, K9 University Chicago 's Lead Trainer Jonathan Polich is sharing what families need to know to turn that initial excitement into long-term success. With nearly a decade of experience, Polich says the key is understanding what dogs need from day one, starting with clear boundaries and consistent structure."I think a lot of people think getting a puppy is all butterflies and rainbows," Polich explains. "It's really easy when they're small and cute to want to give them everything all at once. But what happens is we give the dog everything, and they don't really learn what they can and cannot be doing consistently."Polich emphasizes that matching your living situation to your dog's needs creates the foundation for success. A single-family home with a fenced yard offers ideal conditions, while urban environments simply require more intentional planning. He's worked with families from downtown high-rises to suburban homes.Families should also consider breed characteristics. Golden retrievers and Labradors typically adapt well to households with children, while high-energy working breeds like Border Collies need owners with active lifestyles who can provide substantial mental and physical stimulation.One of the biggest misconceptions Polich encounters is that daily walks provide sufficient exercise. Most dogs need far more, not just physical activity, but mental challenges that engage their natural instincts."It's cliche sounding, but a tired dog is a calmer dog, which usually makes a happier owner," says Polich.Crate training, while emotionally difficult for new owners, remains essential for teaching dogs to self-soothe—skills that benefit them throughout their lives. For families bringing home a dog this holiday season, Polich recommends: research breed needs, evaluate your space and schedule honestly, and commit to consistent boundaries from day one."It's supposed to be fun," Polich emphasizes. "It's just trying to make sure people understand how to make it an enjoyable experience, even though it can be kind of like raising a child."Jonathan Polich is available for interviews to discuss holiday dog adoption and training tips for new owners.About K9 University ChicagoK9 University Chicago is one of Chicago's largest indoor/outdoor dog care facilities, specializing in inclusive, behavior-forward daycare, boarding, training, and grooming services. With an "All Dogs Welcome" philosophy, K9U serves busy professionals, families, and owners of dogs with anxiety, reactivity, or special needs.

