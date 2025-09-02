HARIO LAUNCHES ITS SMART-DESIGN LIFESTYLE MUG FOR MODERN CONVENIENCE — BREW 'CAFÉ-QUALITY' DRINKS 

Easy Tea & Coffee Maker

FOR HOME OR WORK; HOT OR COLD

CHUO-KU,, TOKYO, JAPAN, September 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HARIO USA, the American subsidiary of Japan’s renowned heat-resistant glassware manufacturer HARIO Co., Ltd., today announced the debut of its latest product, the Tea & Coffee Maker Mug (Model: TCM-300-GG) . This versatile, compact, eco-friendly mug is designed to enhance daily routines, offering an affordable, convenient, and health-conscious solution for enjoying freshly brewed hot or cold beverages anytime, anywhere.

"This mug was created to help busy individuals rediscover the joy of brewing for themselves," said the Product Development Team at HARIO Co., Ltd. “Beyond saving money, we hope it inspires a simple daily ritual that brings a moment of calm and balance.”

A Cost-Effective, Healthy Option for Modern Living As coffee shop visits become more expensive amid rising prices, Hario's new mug provides an easy way to custom craft "café-quality" drinks at home or in the office. Users can skip costly takeout and indulge in freshly brewed tea or coffee, either hot or cold, saving money while enjoying a personalized beverage.

Elevate & Celebrate Your Daily Routine:

With just hot water and a few minutes’ wait, or ice for a refreshing cold brew, users can enjoy aromatic coffee in the morning or relax with soothing tea in the afternoon. The mug turns everyday routines into peaceful, delightful experiences.

Professional-Grade Performance in a Compact Design:

Ceramic-Coated Stainless Steel: Resists staining and ensures long-lasting durability.

Double-Wall Vacuum Insulation: Keeps hot or cold drinks hot or cold for hours and prevents condensation.

Removable Filter: Suitable for loose-leaf tea or ground coffee.

Compact for Easy Travel and Storage: The filter stores neatly inside the mug for easy portability while commuting and for storage at home or in the office.

A Sleek Addition to Any Space Featuring a clean, sophisticated silhouette, the mug complements both kitchens and workspaces, seamlessly integrating style and functionality into everyday life.

Product Details:

Name: Tea & Coffee Maker Mug with Ceramic Coating

Model: TCM-300-GG

Available: September 1, 2025

Price: $36 USD

For more information, visit: https://globalhario.com/products/coffee-tea-maker-mug-with-ceramic-coating or contact Bridget Argana at (480) 231-3582 or bridget@hopedevco.com.

