OpenNebula and Canonical Partner to Deliver Built-In Ubuntu Pro for Secure Enterprise Clouds and AI Infrastructure

OpenNebula Systems Partners with Canonical

Built-In Ubuntu Pro Enhances Security and Simplicity for OpenNebula Deployments

MADRID, SPAIN, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OpenNebula Systems , the leader in open cloud and edge management and orchestration, today announced a new collaboration with Canonical, the publisher of Ubuntu and a global provider of open source security, support, and services. Through this collaboration, OpenNebula customers can now use Ubuntu Pro as a built-in, security maintained operating system for hypervisor nodes—simplifying OpenNebula installation and adoption while strengthening enterprise security and compliance.OpenNebula is a widely adopted platform for virtualization, enterprise cloud, and multi-cluster Kubernetes management. With enterprise-grade features and integrations with partners such as NetApp and Veeam, it helps organizations consolidate and modernize their infrastructure with confidence. Supported by strong partnerships with NVIDIA, Dell Technologies, and Ampere, OpenNebula is rapidly becoming the preferred platform for orchestrating sovereign AI Factories built on secure multi-tenancy architectures.Beginning with the OpenNebula 7.0 release, Ubuntu Pro is offered as an operating-system option for hypervisor nodes. Customers benefit from Canonical’s reputation for delivering secure, stable images and its proven ability to address high-severity vulnerabilities quickly. With new CVEs emerging daily, production systems require frequent updates—Ubuntu Pro ensures that customers can mitigate risk confidently and maintain long-term compliance.With built-in Ubuntu Pro, OpenNebula customers will benefit from enterprise-grade security maintenance. This includes expedited security patch management, integrated lifecycle updates, and a robust process for reviewing, prioritizing, and remediating vulnerabilities.Constantino Vázquez, VP of Engineering Services at OpenNebula Systems, said:“Our mission is to provide a truly sovereign and secure multi-tenant cloud and edge platform for enterprises and public institutions. Partnering with Canonical to integrate Ubuntu Pro into OpenNebula strengthens our customers’ confidence by combining open innovation with long-term stability, security, and compliance.”“Ubuntu Pro provides the secure foundation that modern cloud and AI infrastructures demand,” said Mark Lewis, VP of Application Services at Canonical. “By embedding Ubuntu Pro into OpenNebula, we are providing enterprises a robust and compliance ready environment from the bare metal to the AI workload—making open source innovation ready for enterprise-grade operations.”About OpenNebula SystemsOpenNebula Systems develops the open source cloud and edge computing platform OpenNebula, supports its community, and provides SLA-based support, enterprise tools, consulting, and managed cloud services. OpenNebula Systems has a global presence, with offices in Spain, Belgium, Czech Republic, and the US. OpenNebula Systems chairs the IPCEI-CIS Industry Facilitation Group and the Cloud-Edge Working Group of the European Alliance for Industrial Data, Edge and Cloud.About CanonicalCanonical, the publisher of Ubuntu, provides open source security, support and services. Our portfolio covers critical systems, from the smallest devices to the largest clouds, from the kernel to containers, from databases to AI. With customers that include top tech brands, emerging startups, governments and home users, Canonical delivers trusted open source for everyone. Learn more at https://canonical.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.