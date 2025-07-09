Europe Launches Its First Federated AI Factory Based on a Sovereign Multi-Cloud Infrastructure

Fact8ra

Fact8ra, part of the €3B IPCEI Cloud, offers a multi-tenant AI-as-a-Service platform for the deployment of open source LLMs along the HPC–cloud–telco continuum.

The Fact8ra initiative demonstrates that, with the right level of support, the European industry can become a global leader in producing the best open source technologies for sovereign AI.” — Alberto P. Martí, Chair of the IPCEI-CIS Industry Facilitation Group

MADRID, SPAIN, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OpenNebula Systems—chairing company of the Industry Facilitation Group of the IPCEI Cloud—announces the launch of Fact8ra, the first multi-provider AI-as-a-Service platform in Europe. This initiative represents a major step towards building a federated, sovereign AI infrastructure across the continent. Based on open source technologies “made in Europe”, Fact8ra is able to combine computing resources from eight EU Member States (France, Germany, Italy, Latvia, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, and Sweden).Fact8ra supports the seamless deployment of ready-to-use, private instances of Large Language Models (including Mistral and EuroLLM), providing also a native integration with external catalogs like Hugging Face for access to additional AI models and datasets. Fact8ra leverages the enhanced support for NVIDIA GPUs introduced in the new OpenNebula 7.0 for aggregating GPU servers from European cloud and 5G edge providers such as Arsys, CloudFerro, IONOS, Leaseweb, OVHcloud, Scaleway, StackScale, and Tiscali.Fact8ra incorporates also an innovative federation model for combining the AI infrastructure capabilities offered by HPC centers and EU-funded AI Factories, supporting workload portability and interoperability with supercomputing facilities at the Gdańsk University of Technology, at the Research Institutes of Sweden, at the University of Latvia, and at Rovira i Virgili University. Fact8ra is based on a sovereign cloud stack for AI that incorporates not only OpenNebula but also other European open source technologies such as openSUSE and MariaDB.By supporting a cloud-native, multi-tenant environment for AI inference and training, Fact8ra offers a unique technological solution for those individual AI Factories that want to provide SMEs and startups with easy access to public digital infrastructures. More than just a first industrial deployment under the IPCEI Cloud, Fact8ra is a crucial tool for establishing a European ecosystem for sovereign AI along the HPC-cloud-telco continuum, thus speeding up the technical implementation of the EU’s AI Continent Action Plan.About the IPCEI CloudIn December 2023, the European Commission approved the Important Project of Common European Interest on Next Generation Cloud Infrastructure and Services (IPCEI-CIS). With €1.2 billion in State Aid and €1.4 billion in private investments, this integrated project is the largest open source project in the history of the European Union. Supported by 12 EU Member States and implemented by more than 120 industrial partners, its main objective is to develop together the first interoperable and openly accessible data processing ecosystem in Europe. The IPCEI-CIS is now part of the larger 8ra initiative What Does the European Commission Say about the IPCEI Cloud“The work of the IPCEI-CIS, as part of the broader 8ra ecosystem, plays a key role in achieving the technological and sovereignty objectives of the AI Continent Action Plan. The plan is about becoming a global leader in Artificial Intelligence, and the IPCEI-CIS provides a unique opportunity for developing a European cloud stack for AI. Together with the AI Factories initiative, the IPCEI-CIS is a crucial source of support for those European SMEs that need to leverage AI infrastructures along the cloud-edge continuum,” said Thibaut Kleiner, Director for Future Networks at DG CONNECT, in early July 2025.About OpenNebula SystemsOpenNebula Systems develops the open source cloud and edge computing platform OpenNebula, supports its community, and provides SLA-based support, enterprise tools, consulting, and managed cloud services. OpenNebula Systems has a global presence, with offices in Spain, Belgium, Czech Republic, and the US. OpenNebula Systems chairs the IPCEI-CIS Industry Facilitation Group.The Fact8ra initiative is supported by the Spanish Ministry for Digital Transformation and Civil Service through OpenNebula Systems’ ONEnextgen project (UNICO IPCEI-2023-003), and co-funded by the European Union’s NextGenerationEU through the RRF.To learn more about Fact8ra, and how to get access to Europe’s first federated AI Factory, visit Fact8ra.AI

