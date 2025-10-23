OpenNebula Systems Joins CISPE’s Working Group Defining European Sovereign Cloud Solutions

OpenNebula Joins CISPE

As a new member of CISPE, OpenNebula Systems will help to align efforts with both the IPCEI Cloud and the European Alliance for Industrial Data, Edge and Cloud.

It’s time for all those European companies that are really interested in defending Europe’s strategic autonomy to come together and finally agree on what “Sovereign Cloud” means.” — Dr. Alberto P. Martí, VP of Open Source Innovation at OpenNebula Systems

MADRID, SPAIN, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OpenNebula Systems, the European leader in open source cloud and edge technologies, has joined CISPE and its new Sovereign Cloud Committee. This new initiative aims to consolidate the EU’s leadership in digital sovereignty by promoting shared principles for transparency, security, sustainability, and fair competition across the continent’s cloud ecosystem.Through this collaboration, OpenNebula Systems will contribute its extensive experience developing sovereign-by-design cloud and edge technologies that empower public and private organizations to operate their own digital infrastructures—free from vendor lock-in and aligned with relevant EU regulations. This approach also reflects CISPE’s principles towards promoting secure and interoperable ecosystems, sustainable operations, transparency for customers, and fair allocation of energy resources.The CISPE Sovereign Cloud Manifesto , launched in early July 2025, provided an initial framework for European cloud providers and policymakers to articulate what “sovereignty” means in practical terms—covering aspects such as data residency, operational autonomy, open standards, and environmental responsibility. By joining this working group, OpenNebula Systems meets strict European governance and independence criteria, and further consolidates its position as a key contributor to Europe’s strategic autonomy and digital resilience.“Europe stands at a crossroads: surrender to convenience and rely on a few foreign giants in the cloud and AI era — or accelerate and scale our own. We already have the innovation and agility to meet customer needs while upholding our values. Now is the time to turn that strength into truly European, distributed feder-scale cloud solutions — competitive alternatives that keep sovereignty in our hands.”— Francisco Mingorance, Secretary General at CISPE.This new engagement complements OpenNebula Systems’ leadership role as chairing company of the €3B IPCEI-CIS (Important Project of Common European Interest on Next Generation Cloud Infrastructure and Services), in which the company is spearheading the creation of Europe’s first Federated AI Factory . Together, these initiatives represent a tangible step toward building a federated, multi-provider, and sovereign EU cloud ecosystem based on open source technologies that are “made in Europe”.About CISPECloud Infrastructure Service Providers in Europe (CISPE) is the most representative, respected, and relevant association for cloud service providers in Europe. Working for the benefit of both cloud vendors and users, CISPE has proven to be a valuable partner to European institutions by offering insights and developing practical tools, frameworks, codes of conduct, and guides that support the implementation of EU policy. CISPE is governed by an exclusively European board that empowers smaller players while embracing the realities of federated, distributed, and multicloud approaches.About OpenNebula SystemsOpenNebula Systems develops the open source cloud and edge computing platform OpenNebula, supports its community, and provides SLA-based support, enterprise tools, consulting, and managed cloud services. OpenNebula Systems has a global presence, with offices in Spain, Belgium, Czech Republic, and the US. OpenNebula Systems chairs the IPCEI-CIS Industry Facilitation Group and the Cloud-Edge Working Group of the European Alliance for Industrial Data, Edge and Cloud.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.