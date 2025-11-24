CEAg World Announces Winners of CEAg World Impact Awards Recognizing Progress in Controlled Environment Agriculture

From left to right: CEAg World Content Lead Kristin D. Zeit; Gretchen Schimelpfenig; Chieri Kubota; Erin and Brandon Moore (accepting on behalf of Erin’s father, Bill Ferguson, who died in October 2025); and Sam Bertram.

Winners announced on Nov. 20 at the opening ceremony of the CEAg World Conference and Expo

WILLOUGHBY, OH, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEAg World, a Meister Media Worldwide brand and a leading media and events brand in the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) space, announced the winners of the inaugural CEAg World Impact Awards, recognizing individuals driving real progress in Advancing Food Under Cover.

“The accomplishments of the four winners are truly impressive and a testament to their tenacity, creativity and dedication to the CEA space," said Kristin D. Zeit, Content Lead for CEAg World. “It's such an honor to be able to shine a light on their work in advancing food under cover.”

These annual awards, launched on July 7, 2025, recognize CEA trailblazers who are moving the future of protected agriculture forward. The winners of each award are listed below:

• Visionary Grower Award: Bill Ferguson, Riley Creek Farms

• Innovator Award: Sam Bertram, OnePointOne

• Emerging Leader Award: Gretchen Schimelpfenig, GLASE

• Educator/Researcher Award: Chieri Kubota, The Ohio State University

The CEAg World Impact Award winners were announced on Nov. 20 during the opening ceremony of the CEAg World Conference and Expo held on Nov. 19-21 in Durham, N.C.

To learn more about the award winners and their accomplishments, a series of in-depth video interviews will be released in December as part of CEAg World’s CEAg Talks, a curated video series that highlights industry innovators, their impact stories and insights from across the controlled environment agriculture community, available at CEAgWorld.com/talks.

For more information about the CEAg World Impact Awards, please visit CEAgWorld.com/impact.

###

About Meister Media Worldwide

Meister Media Worldwide is a leading global agriculture media and events company, committed to cultivating a sustainable world through nearly 100 years of expertise. The company and its brands advance agricultural markets by providing print and digital media, events, data intelligence products, and custom business solutions. Meister Media Worldwide is based in Willoughby, OH, U.S., with locations in Beijing, China, and Mumbai, India. Learn more at meistermedia.com.

About CEAg World

CEAg World TM, a Meister Media Worldwide brand, serves as the hub for the global controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry, fostering connection, innovation and growth through diverse media platforms and in-person education and collaboration. Learn more at ceagworld.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.