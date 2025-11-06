Kat Fitzgerald Howington, Lauren Fitzgerald Lewis Named Co-CEOs for Meister 4.0; Bob West Named to Chief Content Officer

Meister Media Worldwide

New executive structure reinforces nearly 100-year family leadership while advancing company’s tech-enabled growth strategy

WILLOUGHBY, OH, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meister Media Worldwide (MMW), the leading agriculture media, events and intelligence company serving global specialty agriculture , today announced the next major evolution of the company’s long-term growth strategy with the launch of MMW 4.0 – Leading Forward, a strategic shift to advance the tech-enabled digital future of global agribusiness.

“We are entering a defining moment for agribusiness, where the need for actionable intelligence, trusted relationships and always-on digital engagement has never been greater,” said Gary Fitzgerald, current Chairman and CEO. “MMW 4.0 is an intentional step forward to harness the power of AI and related technologies to provide the global agribusiness community intelligence when, where and how they prefer staying true to the purpose and values that have carried us for nearly a century to lead us forward.”

This marks the fourth major strategic pivot in the company’s nearly 100-year history, building on a legacy that spans print publishing, digital media, events, custom solutions, intelligence platforms and global market development.

As part of this next phase, Meister Media has announced a newly elevated executive leadership structure:

• Kat Fitzgerald Howington and Lauren Fitzgerald Lewis have been named Co-Chief Executive Officers, marking the fourth generation of family leadership and reinforcing the company’s long-term commitment to remaining privately held and values driven.

• Bob West has been promoted to Chief Content Officer, leading an integrated content organization and advancing the company’s intelligence-driven, platform-based business model.

• Eric Davis will continue his role as Chief Commercial Officer, overseeing all revenue, client solutions and partnership strategy across the company’s global portfolio.

In conjunction with these changes, Gary Fitzgerald will transition to Executive Chairman, continuing to guide long-range vision, culture and technology-driven business strategy.

All transitions will take place Jan. 1, 2026.

“For nearly 100 years, our family and this company have been deeply committed to agriculture,” said Kat Fitzgerald Howington, current Chief Business Officer. “Our strength has always come from long-term relationships, deep respect for the markets we serve, and the values that guide us. As we step into this next chapter, that foundation remains as strong as ever.”

“Agriculture is evolving quickly, and so are the needs of our industry,” said Lauren Fitzgerald Lewis, current Corporate Director, Events & New Ventures. “We’re looking ahead with optimism, energy and a focus on building what comes next, not just for our company, but for the global markets we serve. Our role is to listen, innovate and help others succeed, while staying true to who we are as a company and a culture.”

MMW 4.0 expands our global intelligence capabilities, aligns flagship brands including CropLife Media Group, AgriBusiness Global, Cotton Grower and Greenhouse Grower, and introduces new tech-enabled platforms for faster industry insight and stronger audience connection. Enhanced content strategies for American Vegetable Grower, American Fruit Grower and expanded Western Fruit Grower, along with the newest brand, CEAg World, support a unified tech-enabled market strategy and deeper investment in audience and data intelligence, strengthening our ability to serve the full global agribusiness industry.

###

About Meister Media Worldwide

Meister Media Worldwide is the leading global agriculture media, events and intelligence company, committed to cultivating a sustainable world through nearly 100 years of expertise. The company and its brands advance agricultural markets by providing print and digital media, events, data intelligence products, and custom business solutions. Meister Media Worldwide is based in Willoughby, OH, U.S., with locations in Beijing, China and Mumbai, India. Learn more at meistermedia.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.