CEAg World Impact Awards Announces Finalists Corey Ellis and Dr. Chieri Kubota Among Those Recognized in CEA

CEAg World Logo CEAg World Impact Awards Finalists Announced.

Winners announced on Nov. 20 at the opening ceremony of the CEAg World Conference and Expo

WILLOUGHBY, OH, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEAg World, a Meister Media Worldwide brand and a leading media and events brand in the controlled environment agriculture space (CEA), announced today the finalists for the CEAg World Impact Awards, recognizing individuals driving real progress in Advancing Food Under Cover.

"This fantastic group of finalists is so inspiring, and they’re all worthy of recognition," said Kristin D. Zeit, Content Lead for CEAg World. "When you read the profiles of each of them on the CEAg World website, it paints an incredible portrait of the breadth and depth of work being done for this industry."

These annual awards, launched on July 7, 2025, recognize CEA trailblazers who are moving the future of protected agriculture forward. Finalists and their corresponding categories are as follows:

Visionary Grower Award finalists:

• Bill Ferguson, Riley Creek Farms

• Nona Yehia, Vertical Harvest Farms

• Renato Zardo, Great Lakes Growers

Innovator Award finalists:

• Corey Ellis, Growcer

• Moein Moosavi-Nezhad, North Carolina State University

• Sam Bertram, OnePointOne

Emerging Leader Award finalists:

• Danielle Rose, Ceragen

• Gretchen Schimelpfenig, GLASE

• Trevor Terry, Kentucky Horticulture Council

Educator/Researcher Award finalists:

• Chieri Kubota, The Ohio State University

• Ricardo Hernandez, North Carolina State University

• Roberto Lopez, Michigan State University

The CEAg World Impact Award winners will be announced on Nov. 20 during the opening ceremony of the CEAg World Conference and Expo held on Nov. 19-21 in Durham, N.C.

Winners in each category will receive the following recognition:

• Free registration to attend the CEAg World Conference and Expo.

• A two-night hotel stay covered by CEAg World.

• Live, on-stage award and recognition during the event’s opening ceremony.

• A spotlight interview on CEAg Talks, CEAg World’s video series on food production under cover.

• Exclusive editorial coverage across CEAg World media including digital coverage, newsletters and social media spotlights.

To learn more about the CEAg World Impact Awards, please visit CEAgWorld.com/impact.

