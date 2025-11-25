Daston Corporation and Connecting Software Announce Groundbreaking Partnership for Google Workspace Business Continuity

LEESBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daston Corporation , a distinguished Google Cloud Premier Partner, and Connecting Software , a leader in data synchronization solutions, today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership to deliver unparalleled business continuity and platform transition support for organizations utilizing Google Workspace.This strategic alliance introduces Connecting Software's innovative CB Exchange Server Sync for Google Workspace to Daston's extensive customer base.Key Highlights of the Partnership and Offering:-Seamless Platform Transition & Business Continuity: The core of this offering is to allow customers to synchronize their legacy O365 environment with their new Google Workspace for Business Continuity. This capability enables an easy and secure transition from one platform to the other in the event of an outage or planned migration.-Comprehensive Synchronization: Customers can now achieve peace of mind with robust, bi-directional synchronization across critical assets, including:-Email-Calendars-SharePoint (Soon to be offered)-End-to-End Deployment and Support: Daston Corporation goes beyond simply reselling the solutions. Daston is now skilled and trained in deploying the CB Exchange Server Sync platform and crafting a holistic change management program, including:-Targeted communications-Resource site creation-Pre-recorded training videos tailored to customers' specific needs.Partner Endorsements"This partnership is a game-changer for our customers, especially those in the US Public Sector and regulated industries""Connecting Software’s CB Exchange Server Sync for Google Workspace perfectly complements our Google Workspace expertise, giving organizations a robust, reliable path to business continuity and a smooth transition from legacy platforms. It’s about ensuring our clients are ready for anything, with zero data loss."- Adam Ulan, SVP of Daston Google Business"We are excited to partner with Daston Corporation and build on their already impressive Google Cloud offering with the addition of Connecting Software’s CB Exchange Server Sync for Gmail and Google Workspace"“Daston Corporation shares our commitment to secure, scalable and flexible solutions for highly regulated industries, making this first-of-its-kind partnership a natural one. Together, we will deliver greater resilience and operational continuity to their customers while maintaining the highest cybersecurity standards.”Thomas Berndorfer, CEO of Connecting SoftwareAbout Daston CorporationSince 2008, Daston Corporation has been a respected Google Cloud Premier and SBA Certified HUBZone Small Business, specializing in Google Cloud Licensing and Google Certified Professional Support Services. With an adept in-house team of Google Cloud certified experts, Daston empowers US Public Sector Agencies, Commercial Organizations, and Educational Institutions to effectively leverage Google Workspace solutions. Daston has a proven track record, having delivered Google Cloud solutions to numerous Federal, State, and Local government agencies across the US, underscored by recognition as a three-time US Federal Civilian Google Public Sector Partner of the Year (2021, 2022, and 2025). Additionally, Daston holds Security and Work Transformation badges from Google Public Sector.About Connecting Software Inc.Connecting Software is a trusted leader in cybersecurity and compliance solutions, relied on by governments, defense agencies, and financial institutions worldwide. For over 20 years, organizations operating in the most sensitive and highly regulated sectors have chosen Connecting Software for their integration needs and challenges.Its solutions are engineered with security and reliability at their core, operating transparently in the background to strengthen protection, streamline regulatory processes, and increase operational efficiency. Connecting Software seamlessly integrates with leading enterprise platforms, including Microsoft Dynamics, Office 365/Microsoft 365, SharePoint, Google and Salesforce, ensuring robust connectivity without compromising on data integrity or security.By leveraging cutting-edge technologies—such as blockchain for tamper-proof data validation and data diodes for guaranteed one-way secure data flows—Connecting Software delivers unmatched assurance for the world’s most demanding environments. Organizations trust them not just as a service provider, but as a long-term partner committed to safeguarding their data and supporting their ongoing success.

