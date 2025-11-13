Connecting Software releases Truth Verifier for Journalists – a new, free, solution for verifying file authenticity

Truth Verifier for Journalists, a free solution from Connecting Software for verifying the integrity of any digital files has been released to the public.

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / ---Built on Connecting Software ’s Truth Enforcer technology, Truth Verifier lets users digitally seal a file uploaded to the platform and lets them verify and prove whether their document is original and unchanged at any point in the future.-Designed with journalists in mind, this solution allows users to create third-party verifiable timestamps and integrity proofs, enabling journalists to establish provenance of materials, protect against tampering allegations, and preserve evidence for legal disputes.-It includes built-in privacy features. No one has access to files uploaded to the platform except the user, and no payment details are needed at the outset.Connecting Software has released its new product, Truth Verifier for Journalists , a free and privacy-first solution made with journalists in mind. It is designed to create verifiable proof of a file’s authenticity and timestamp, letting users prove beyond a doubt that their work existed in a certain form at a certain time and has not been altered.Benefits for journalistsEstablishing provenance and timeline: Journalists can use the program to seal research documents, interview recordings, source documents or even early drafts when they are created or received. Truth Verifier’s timestamps allow them to have a verifiable record of when these materials entered into their possession, vital for long investigative work.Protecting against tampering allegations: By sealing files, journalists are armed with a means to independently verify the authenticity of files like audio and video recordings. This protects them against allegations of tampering or alteration by subjects of their stories.Preserving evidence for legal protection: When faced with defamation accusations, journalists need to prove they acted on credible information before their publication. With files sealed in Truth Verifier for Journalists, publications can prove they had the right information at critical times.Protecting intellectual property: Freelance journalists can seal their content before submission, giving them ironclad proof of ownership in cases where their material is used without permission.How the technology worksBuilt on Connecting Software’s existing Truth Enforcer technology, Truth Verifier for Journalists allows users to upload any digital file and create a unique digital fingerprint (hash) associated with the file’s content at the time of upload.These fingerprints are uploaded to a public blockchain, which is impossible to alter. If the file is changed in any way, it can never produce a hash the same as the original entry – meaning you will have certainty as to whether a later copy of the file is the same as the original.Importantly, no one, including Connecting Software, is able to see any file uploaded, and only the file’s hash is stored on the blockchain – meaning the user’s privacy is always protected. In addition, having this hash available on the public blockchain and verifiable through Truth Verifier for Journalists means that even third parties can receive proof of your file’s integrity.While document metadata (save date, author name etc.), can easily be changed, blockchain entries submitted through Truth Verifier for Journalists are impossible to alter with current technology given the decentralized nature of blockchain technology.Thomas Berndorfer, CEO of Connecting Software said “the potential benefits for Truth Verifier for Journalists are significant. Journalists can seal audio files, written sources and drafts onto our platform and can prove to external sources that their files were not altered. This new way of protecting journalists enables many threats to be avoided immediately – protecting the integrity of their reporting against legal challenges and misappropriation. Wide adoption of this technology will help safeguard reporters seeking the truth.”Truth Verifier for Journalists is available now, free of charge, here: https://truthverifier.news --About Connecting SoftwareConnecting Software has been providing software solutions to synchronize data and connect enterprise systems for over two decades. It serves over 1000 customers globally, particularly in highly regulated sectors such as finance, public service, and defense.Connecting Software’s solutions work automatically in the background to increase productivity, improve security, and ensure compliance. They easily connect with popular business applications like Microsoft Dynamics, O365/M365, SharePoint, and Salesforce. They also incorporate proven, cutting-edge technologies such as blockchain for data integrity and authenticity, and data diodes for unidirectional secure data transfer in sensitive environments. This strategic application of advanced technologies ensures effectiveness and reliability for clients’ critical operations.

