Truth Verifier for IP Creators protects original work by providing proof of timestamp and provenance of any digital file

Truth Verifier for IP Creators, a new, free solution, is the first to provide third-party proof of a file's integrity and timestamp via the public blockchain.

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Connecting Software ’s new free tool, Truth Verifier for IP Creators , enables users to create a digital seal for any digital file, which certifies its state at a particular moment in time.-The technology can be used to prove that a file has been unaltered – vital for establishing a timeline and provenance for intellectual property.-Much quicker than patents and much more secure than relying on digital metadata, Truth Verifier for IP Creators enables third-party verification of file integrity much more effectively than other current solutions.Connecting Software has launched its newest solution, Truth Verifier for IP Creators, an innovative new way for IP creators to prove the integrity of their work. The platform creates a unique digital seal for any digital file, allowing you to prove and document its origin and time of creation – even if your ideas are copied or challenged. In just a few clicks, users can create independent and tamper-proof evidence that enables them to combat misappropriation and tampering of their work. .Built on Connecting Software’s existing Truth Enforcer technology, Truth Verifier for IP Creators allows users to upload any digital file and create a unique digital fingerprint (hash) associated with the file’s content at the time of upload. These fingerprints are inserted to a public blockchain, which is impossible to alter. If the file is changed in any way, it can never produce a hash the same as the original entry – meaning you will have certainty as to whether a later copy of the file is the same as the original.Truth Verifier for IP Creators – the key factsFast proof that stands against scrutiny: The business world moves fast, and competitors are quick to take credit for other companies’ ideas. Truth Verifier for IP Creators lets businesses submit proof of their IP as soon as they create it, allowing businesses to avoid time-consuming patent protections or insecure chains of evidence.Third-party verifiable: Truth Verifier for IP Creators’ digital seals are stored in a public blockchain, meaning it can be verified by third parties and is aligned with ‘zero trust’ procedures.Zero tech skills needed: The platform takes care of sealing files for you. Just upload and Truth Verifier for IP Creators will do the rest.Safe, secure, private: Truth Verifier for IP Creators never stores files, only the unique digital seals they create. No one will ever have access to your content. Your file always stays with you; you never give away your content, and its original state is reliably documented.Free of charge, no card details required: Users get access to 10 free seals a month, absolutely free of charge.How this benefits IP CreatorsTruth Verifier for IP Creators has extensive potential use cases. For startups and innovators, Truth Verifier for IP Creators enables them to timestamp pitch decks, prototypes, or build journals so that every step of R&D is traceable. If you’re preparing a patent or defending prior art, you can show exactly when each version of your idea existed. You have credible and shareable proof for investors, accelerators, or partners.It’s also a great tool for freelancers, who can use Truth Verifier for IP Creators to quickly prove the timeline of the creation of their work before submitting to clients – giving them an extra tool in case clients attempt to repurpose it.Thomas Berndorfer, CEO of Connecting Software, said “We’re excited to be offering Truth Verifier for IP Creators for free to a new generation of innovators, entrepreneurs and designers. Great ideas are critical for growing businesses, and our product is designed to help them fight against their content being misappropriated or stolen. Saving money and time versus available alternatives, Truth Verifier is a no-brainer for new businesses.”Truth Verifier for IP Creators is available now, free of charge, here: https://truth-verifier.com --About Connecting SoftwareConnecting Software has been providing software solutions to synchronize data and connect enterprise systems for over two decades. It serves over 1000 customers globally, particularly in highly regulated sectors such as finance, public service, and defense.Connecting Software’s solutions work automatically in the background to increase productivity, improve security, and ensure compliance. They easily connect with popular business applications like Microsoft Dynamics, O365/M365, SharePoint, and Salesforce. They also incorporate proven, cutting-edge technologies such as blockchain for data integrity and authenticity, and data diodes for unidirectional secure data transfer in sensitive environments. This strategic application of advanced technologies ensures effectiveness and reliability for clients’ critical operations.

