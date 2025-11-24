Deputy Minister Nokuzola Capa holds dialogue with Northern Cape young farmers, 28 Nov

The Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Ms Nokuzola Capa, will hold a dialogue with the Northern Cape young farmers and students on Friday, 28 November 2025, in Kimberley.

The dialogue will focus on promoting youth participation in agriculture and unlocking opportunities in the sector. The deputy minister will also handover farming equipment to the university and plant trees as a symbolic act of hope, growth, and commitment to the mission of youth empowerment in the sector.

The dialogue will focus on the following four key priorities:

Deepening the role of academic and research institutions as catalysts for promoting youth participation in agrifood systems;

Significance of strengthening the voice and overall participation of youth in the agrifood systems;

Customised youth empowerment mechanisms pivotal for increasing the pool of young farmers and entrepreneurs; and

Adaptability of young farmers to smart farming methods and use of technology to improve efficiency and sustainability.



Details of the event are as follows:

Date: 28 November 2025

Time: 09:00 – 14:00

Venue : Sol Plaatjie University, South Campus in Kimberley, Northern Cape

To RSVP, kindly contact:

Mercia Smith

Cell: 060 973 3816

E-mail: MerciaS@nda.agric.za

For media enquiries, please contact:

Mr Moses Rannditsheni

Director: Media and External Communication

Cell: 063 623 3012

E-mail: MosesR@nda.agric.za

