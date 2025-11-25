Deputy President Paul Mashatile responds to Oral Questions in the National Council of Provinces, 25 Nov

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will on Tuesday, 25 November 2025, appear before a sitting of the National Council Provinces (NCOP) to respond to questions posed by NCOP Delegates representing their Provinces, related to his Delegated Responsibilities.

As Chairperson of the Water Task Team, the Deputy President will outline measures taken by Government to expand Public-Private Partnerships and investment to address persistent water and sanitation challenges linked to ageing infrastructure, climate change and limited municipal capacity.

Regarding systemic weaknesses in policing and the justice system, the Deputy President will outline measures being implemented through the Cabinet Committee on Justice, Crime Prevention and Security to strengthen policing capacity, improve coordination within the criminal justice system, and enhance the effectiveness of law-enforcement agencies in high-crime areas affected by gang activity.

The Deputy President will further apprise the Members of Parliament in the NCOP on Government’s efforts to stabilise and strengthen municipalities facing significant financial strain and service delivery failures. This includes targeted support to under-resourced municipalities such as the Sol Plaatje Local Municipality, where escalating debt, mounting arrears and deteriorating infrastructure have undermined service delivery.

To fast-track land reform and return ancestral land to communities, the Deputy President will update Parliament on the assessment of land restitution projects, through which Government is prioritising support to Communal Property Associations (CPAs) and other agricultural support initiatives to stimulate rural economic development and job creation.

In addition, the Deputy President will brief Parliament on how legislative initiatives from Cabinet, Parliamentary Committees and Private Members are processed.

Details of the NCOP sitting are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 25 November 2025

Time: 14:00

Venue: NCOP Chambers, Cape Town

Q & A Session will be streamed live on Parliamentary Channel 408 and Parliamentary YouTube channel.

