Minister Dean Macpherson delivers Executive Statement in National Assembly on public works progress, 26 Nov
The Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, will on Wednesday, 26 November 2025, deliver an Executive Statement in the National Assembly on the nationwide plan adopted to address delayed and over-budget construction projects across South Africa.
During the address, the Minister will reflect on the progress made since his previous Executive Statement a year ago, as well as the innovative approaches being adopted to turn South Africa into a construction site.
Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:
Date: Wednesday, 26 November 2025
Time: 18:00
Address: Good Hope Chamber, Parliament Street, Cape Town PO Box 15, Cape Town, 8000
GoogLE Maps Link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/nbsfi2y5zXZtRwXK6
Enquiries:
James De Villiers
E-mail: james.devillier@dpw.gov.za
Cell: 082 766 0276
Lunga Mahlangu
E-mail: Lunga.Mahlangu@dpw.gov.za
Cell: 072 566 1814
#GovZAUpdates
