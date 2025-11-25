Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,756 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 359,358 in the last 365 days.

Minister Dean Macpherson delivers Executive Statement in National Assembly on public works progress, 26 Nov

The Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, will on Wednesday, 26 November 2025, deliver an Executive Statement in the National Assembly on the nationwide plan adopted to address delayed and over-budget construction projects across South Africa. 

During the address, the Minister will reflect on the progress made since his previous Executive Statement a year ago, as well as the innovative approaches being adopted to turn South Africa into a construction site. 

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:  
Date: Wednesday, 26 November 2025  
Time: 18:00 
Address: Good Hope Chamber, Parliament Street, Cape Town PO Box 15, Cape Town, 8000 
GoogLE Maps Link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/nbsfi2y5zXZtRwXK6  

Enquiries:  
James De Villiers     
E-mail: james.devillier@dpw.gov.za   
Cell: 082 766 0276     

Lunga Mahlangu   
E-mail: Lunga.Mahlangu@dpw.gov.za 
Cell: 072 566 1814

#GovZAUpdates 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Dean Macpherson delivers Executive Statement in National Assembly on public works progress, 26 Nov

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more