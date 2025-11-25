Minister Dean Macpherson delivers Executive Statement in National Assembly on public works progress, 26 Nov

The Minister of Public Works & Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, will on Wednesday, 26 November 2025, deliver an Executive Statement in the National Assembly on the nationwide plan adopted to address delayed and over-budget construction projects across South Africa.

During the address, the Minister will reflect on the progress made since his previous Executive Statement a year ago, as well as the innovative approaches being adopted to turn South Africa into a construction site.

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 26 November 2025

Time: 18:00

Address: Good Hope Chamber, Parliament Street, Cape Town PO Box 15, Cape Town, 8000

GoogLE Maps Link: https://maps.app.goo.gl/nbsfi2y5zXZtRwXK6

