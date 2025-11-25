Gauteng Roads and Transport on road maintenance activation in Mogale City

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, today launched a major road maintenance activation in Mogale City as part of intensified, province-wide campaign to rehabilitate key mobility corridors, improve road safety, and enhance service-delivery capacity across all municipalities. The strategic route carries high traffic volumes and plays a central role in connecting communities, supporting businesses, enabling tourism activity, and facilitating freight movement in the West Rand.

The Department has significantly increased its road-maintenance capability, enabling teams to respond more effectively to road-surface failures, storm-damage, electrical faults, and other critical infrastructure needs.

“We are on a campaign to fix Gauteng’s roads and restore service delivery at the pace and scale our communities expect,” said MEC Diale-Tlabela. “Magalies Road is one of the priority corridors in Mogale City, and the work we are doing here is part of a broader commitment to improving mobility and road safety across the province.”

The Mogale City works will include resurfacing and patching, the rehabilitation of sinkholes, restoration of streetlights and traffic signals, and stabilisation of slope failures caused by excessive rains.

“Our increased maintenance capacity means we can now meet our road repair targets not only in Mogale City, but in every municipality across Gauteng,” added the MEC. “We are bringing roads to an improved level of service so that motorists, public transport operators, and businesses can travel safely.”

The MEC emphasised that road maintenance is also central to the province’s road safety agenda. “Well-maintained roads save lives. By repairing potholes, fixing signals, and restoring lighting, we are reducing crashes and creating safer conditions for all road users,” she said.

The Department will continue rolling out maintenance activations across Gauteng in the coming weeks as part of its ongoing infrastructure improvement programme.

