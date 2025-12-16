Titan OS and Nexo Studios Partner to Launch Nine New Thematic FAST Channels in Italy

Titan OS and Nexo Studios Partner

Premium genre and seasonal movie channels expand Titan OS’s free-to-view offering and deliver highly targeted entertainment experiences to Italian audiences.

BARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan Operating System S.L. (Titan OS), the Barcelona-based technology, entertainment, and advertising company, today announced a new partnership with Nexo Studios to bring nine curated FAST channels to Titan OS-powered devices across Italy.

The agreement adds a wide selection of genre-driven and seasonal channels designed to reach highly specific viewer segments, from horror and thrillers to action, Westerns, timeless cinema, and dedicated single-IP programming. Nexo Studios’ approach - combining targeted editorial focus with strong seasonal rotation - ensures consistently relevant viewing moments throughout the year.

“All nine channels are fully themed, highly targeted, and continuously refreshed, which aligns perfectly with our mission to bring audiences the most engaging free-to-view experiences on Connected TV,” said Anna Campistol Agustí, FAST Channels Lead at Titan OS. “This partnership with Nexo Studios strengthens our curated FAST offering in Italy and helps content owners tap into new distribution and monetisation opportunities on Titan OS-powered devices.”

“We are delighted to bring our curated portfolio of thematic and seasonal channels to Titan OS-powered devices,” said Franco di Sarro, CEO Nexo Studios. “Each of our channels is designed to deliver a clear, consistent promise to its audience - whether that’s a passion for horror, a love for timeless cinema, or the comfort of seasonal favourites. Partnering with Titan OS allows us to extend that experience to even more viewers across Italy, with a premium and scalable environment that maximises both engagement and discovery.”

The new Nexo Studios FAST channels launching on Titan OS include:

● Cine Paura – horror films and cult fear classics

● Cine Thriller – suspense, psychological thrillers, edge-of-your-seat storytelling

● CineMalizia – iconic Italian erotic comedies and cult favourites

● Crime Time – crime, detective, and investigation-driven movies

● Duri a Morire – action and adventure films

● Gli Immortali – timeless cinema classics from Italy and beyond

● Western Time – Italian and international Westerns

● Top Serie – Elisa di Rivombrosa – a single-IP channel dedicated to the acclaimed TV series Elisa di Rivombrosa

● Christmas Time – a pop-up seasonal channel featuring holiday and family favourites

The addition of Nexo Studios’ channels reinforces Titan OS’s commitment to delivering a diverse, high-quality FAST lineup across Europe - supporting content partners with new distribution opportunities and helping audiences discover the entertainment they love, free and effortlessly on their TV.

