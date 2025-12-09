Titan OS and FUNKE Digital Form Partnership to Bring FAST Channels to European Smart TVs

Titan OS and FUNKE Digital Form Partnership

FUNKE Digital launches FUNKE Channels portfolio on Titan OS, offering viewers easy content discovery and advertisers stronger impact

BARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan Operating System S.L. (Titan OS), a Barcelona-based technology, entertainment, and advertising company, today announced a partnership with FUNKE Digital to expand the reach of FAST channels across Europe. The collaboration launches with FUNKE Digital distributing 28 curated FAST channels from its FUNKE Channels portfolio across 17 countries on the Titan OS platform.

FUNKE Digital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the FUNKE Media Group, will be responsible for the technical provision of its FUNKE Channels portfolio on Titan OS. This partnership extends FUNKE Channels’ market reach and reinforces its position as a leading end-to-end service provider in the rapidly expanding FAST ecosystem. Viewers gain access to the extensive offering that FUNKE has built up in recent years with its own technology. Through its comprehensive FUNKE Channels service, FUNKE currently operates a network of 50 diverse FAST Channels across 17 countries on various streaming platforms.

Titan OS, the European independent operating system, powers smart TVs from leading manufacturers, including Philips, AOC and JVC throughout Europe and LATAM. Its FAST channels are also integrated into SONY Android devices. As a licensable solution, Titan OS enables TV manufacturers without proprietary operating systems to access a wide selection of content while unlocking sustainable recurring revenue streams.

"Integrating our FUNKE Channels portfolio into one of Europe’s most dynamic smart TV ecosystems represents a significant milestone in our growth strategy," said Claudia Schroeder, Director VTV at FUNKE Digital. "Our partnership with Titan OS accelerates our expansion in the rapidly evolving FAST landscape. By combining our expertise in premium content curation with Titan OS's innovative platform technology, we're delivering an exceptional streaming experience to millions of viewers across Europe."

"Premium quality and localised content is essential in today's highly fragmented television landscape. Thanks to our partnership with FUNKE Channels, we can offer our viewers a wide range of content tailored to the DACH region. In return, Titan OS provides FUNKE more opportunities to reach relevant audiences and boost monetisation strategies by making their channels more easily discoverable," stated Bogdan Logvinov, Business Development Lead, DACH at Titan OS.

The rollout of FUNKE Channels on Titan OS will cover key European markets including DACH, Great Britain, Spain, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Luxembourg, and Ireland.

The addition of FUNKE Digital’s channels underlines Titan OS’s commitment to delivering a wide variety of premium free-to-view content across Europe and supporting content owners with distribution and monetization opportunities in the Connected TV space.

