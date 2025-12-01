Gray, Gray & Gray Reaffirms Commitment to Remaining Independent

Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP, a business consulting and accounting firm based in Canton, Massachusetts, has introduced a new logo and tagline - The Power of More - reflecting the firm's expanded services.

"We answer directly to our clients, not a corporate board or distant office . We stand alone so our clients don’t have to."

We strongly believe that our independence provides enormous value for our clients and the talented professionals who comprise our team” — James DeLeo, MBA, CPA/MST, Leading Partner, Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP

CANTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP, an accounting and business consulting firm based in Canton, MA, has issued a statement reaffirming its intention to remain independent amidst a growing trend of industry consolidation.

“While many of our peers across the accounting industry have made the choice to be acquired or merge into a larger firm, we strongly believe that our independence provides enormous value for our clients and the talented professionals who comprise our team,” said James DeLeo, MBA, CPA/MST, the Leading Partner at Gray, Gray & Gray. “We answer directly to our clients, not a corporate board or distant office . We stand alone so our clients don’t have to.”

Gray, Gray & Gray is highlighting their independence while celebrating the firm’s 80th anniversary. The firm was founded in Boston in 1945 by brothers Robert, Mervin, and Milton Gray, who set the pace for the firm’s forward-looking approach.

“We have spent the last 80 years preparing our firm and our clients for what comes next,” said DeLeo. “That includes a commitment to senior professionals being fully involved with each client’s business and financial position, and the capacity to help them make the best decisions in real-time.”

Gray, Gray & Gray is ranked among the country’s Top 200 accounting firms by INSIDE Public Accounting magazine, which also named them to their “Best of the Best” list as one of the nation’s best-managed firms. The firm serves clients in a broad range of industries. Gray, Gray & Gray is a member of CPAmerica Inc., one of the largest associations of independent accounting firms in the United States. For additional information, call (781) 407-0300 or visit www.gggllp.com.

