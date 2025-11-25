The Golffice Indoor Golf Simulator Opens in Louisville

The Golffice The Golffice in Louisville

We’re excited to introduce a true 24/7/365 golf experience in Louisville.” — J.P. Davis, Owner, The Golffice Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Golffice, the 24/7 indoor golf simulator concept known for flexible, membership-friendly access, today announced the opening of its newest location at 10515 Fischer Park Drive in Louisville, Kentucky. The facility is now open to customers, with an official grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Greater Louisville Inc. (GLI), followed by an open house, scheduled for Monday, December 1st at 4:00 PM.

The Golffice is an “always-on” golf experience, which features private simulator bays, easy online booking with round-the-clock access for members and non-members, professional golf lessons, and private events. Membership options and online booking for The Golffice location in Louisville are available on the company’s website at https://www.thegolffice.com/louisville-ky/

“We’re excited to introduce a true 24/7/365 golf experience in Louisville. Our community is already home to an active and growing group of golfers and this addition gives players even more opportunities to enjoy the game, especially on days when playing outdoors isn’t possible. We also offer many family-friendly games, including miniature golf, putt-putt, and par 3 options, so the whole family can get in on the fun” said J.P. Davis, Owner of the Louisville Golffice location.

The Golffice location in Louisville offers:

• 24/7 access with simple, phone-based entry and reservations

• High Resolution, premium golf simulators for practice, on-course play, and data-driven improvement

• Flexible booking by the half-hour for both members and non-members

• Private and group golf lessons from PGA professional instructors

• Private bookings for parties, client entertainment, and corporate off sites

• Currently offering 3 simulator bays with a 4th private bay coming soon

About The Golffice

The Golffice is a membership-friendly, indoor golf simulator experience that combines 24/7 access, premium tech, and a welcoming community. The Golffice makes great golf possible on your schedule, in any weather, with easy booking for practice, play, and private events. Beyond golf, The Golffice is about next-level entertainment and gaming, bringing people together for fun, competition, and unforgettable social experiences.

For more information visit https://www.thegolffice.com/louisville-ky/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.