The Golffice Indoor Golf Simulator Opens in Louisville

The Golffice The Golffice in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Golffice, the 24/7 indoor golf simulator concept known for flexible, membership-friendly access and community leagues, today announced the grand opening of its newest location at 10515 Fischer Park Drive, in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Golffice is an “always-on” golf experience, which features private simulator bays, easy online booking with round-the-clock access for members, professional golf lessons, and private events. Membership options and online booking for The Golffice location in Louisville are available on the company’s website at www.thegolffice.com.

“Louisville has an active and growing golf community,” said Michael Weber, Chief Golfficer at The Golffice. “We make it easy to get quality reps, play world-class courses virtually, or host team events; day or night, rain or shine.”

The Golffice location in Louisville offers:

• 24/7 access with simple, phone-based entry and reservations

• High-fidelity golf simulators for practice, on-course play, and data-driven improvement

• Flexible booking by the half-hour for both members and non-members

• Private and group golf lessons from PGA professional instructors

• Private bookings for parties, client entertainment, and corporate off-sites

About The Golffice

The Golffice is a membership-friendly, indoor golf simulator experience that combines 24/7 access, premium tech, and a welcoming community. The Golffice makes great golf possible on your schedule, in any weather, with easy booking for practice, play, and private events. Beyond golf, The Golffice is about next-level entertainment and gaming, bringing people together for fun, competition, and unforgettable social experiences

For more information visit www.thegolffice.com.



