Greenwich-Based Cleantech Firm Carbon8 Systems Enters Administration

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Experts from business advisory firm Quantuma were appointed as Administrators of Greenwich-based cleantech specialist Carbon8 Systems Limited on 12 November 2025. Carbon8 Systems is a pioneering UK-based company specialising in carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS). Quantuma’s Chris Newell and Jo Leach were appointed as Joint Administrators to oversee the process.Founded in 2006 as a spin-out from the University of Greenwich, Carbon8 Systems focused on research and experimental development within natural sciences and engineering. Carbon8 Systems developed Accelerated Carbonation Technology (ACT) – a patented process that captures CO₂ emissions and converts them into valuable, carbon-negative aggregates. These aggregates, marketed under the CircaBuild brand, are used in construction as sustainable alternatives to traditional materials, helping hard-to-abate industries reduce emissions and landfill waste.Carbon8’s modular solution, the CO₂ntainer™, enables on-site carbon capture and treatment of industrial residues, supporting sectors such as cement, steel, energy-from-waste, and biomass. The company has been recognised for innovation with multiple awards and has partnered globally to advance decarbonisation and circular economy goals.Prior to this engagement, Quantuma was instructed by the board on 30 April 2025 to provide advisory support as the company faced cash flow difficulties while seeking investment. Despite efforts to secure funding, this was not successful within the required timeframe and the Board resolved to place the company into administration.Carbon8’s main site at Medway Campus, University of Greenwich, and premises at Wraxhalls storing plant and equipment will close. The roles of 11 employees were made redundant prior to appointment on 10 November 2025.Quantuma managing director and Joint Administrator Chris Newell commented:“It is always difficult to see a company with such innovative intellectual property (IP) be placed into administration. I expect there to be strong appeal in the assets and any parties interested in the acquisition of the IP are welcomed to make contact with us.”ENDSQuantuma Advisory LimitedQuantuma is a cross-border advisory firm serving the needs of corporate companies and their stakeholders involved in complex, cross-border business challenges.Its capabilities include extracting value from underperforming businesses, transactions to maximise stakeholder value, resolving business disputes, mitigating business risks, identifying and recovering assets and managing operational and financial challenges.The Quantuma team has deep cross-border experience and specialist expertise in Restructuring & Insolvency, Corporate Finance, Disputes, Investigations, Asset Tracing & Recovery and Valuations.The firm is headquartered in London and employs 400 people, who are located across 23 offices situated in the UK, Cyprus, Mauritius, BVI, Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam and Malaysia.For more information, please visit www.quantuma.com Press contactsMarie Wadeson, Managing Director, Quantumamarie.wadeson@quantuma.com

