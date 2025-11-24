Yoodli Announces Availability on Google Cloud Marketplace,Bringing AI-Powered Roleplay Simulations to Global Enterprises

Yoodli now available on Google Cloud Marketplace

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yoodli ’s AI-powered experiential learning platform is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace, enabling organizations to train teams on real-life sales and customer scenarios with enterprise-grade scale and security.Yoodli, the AI-powered experiential learning platform used by enablement professionals and enterprise teams worldwide, today announced that its solution is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace. Yoodli’s collaboration with Google Cloud helps streamline procurement for enterprise customers while enabling deep integrations with Google Cloud’s AI capabilities.As organizations look for ways to strengthen employee performance, leadership readiness, and customer-facing capabilities, many are shifting toward modern, AI-driven training tools. Yoodli offers personalized, real-time coaching that helps individuals practice in a safe environment and improve their communication skills across presentations, sales calls, and day-to-day interactions.“For GTM and sales teams, communication isn’t just a soft skill—it directly impacts revenue. Yet it remains one of the most difficult capabilities to train effectively and consistently across an organization,” said Varun Puri, Co-Founder & CEO of Yoodli. “By collaborating with Google Cloud, we’re making it easier for enterprises worldwide to give their teams personalized AI coaching that is secure, intuitive, and deeply effective.”Why the collaboration matters:Through Google Cloud Marketplace, customers can now deploy Yoodli within their existing cloud environments with just a few clicks, benefiting from unified billing, accelerated onboarding, and enterprise-grade security. Yoodli runs natively on Google Cloud and integrates with core Google Cloud services to deliver scalable, secure AI coaching for employees across roles and regions.Companies with committed Google Cloud spend—often referred to as cloud commitments—can use those funds to purchase Yoodli directly through Google Cloud Marketplace. In some cases, organizations may not even realize they have unused budget available, making Google Cloud Marketplace a cost-efficient path to adopting new training and development tools without requiring additional approvals or incremental budget. This allows teams to take full advantage of already-allocated cloud spend while accelerating access to modern L&D technology.“Bringing Yoodli to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage and grow the AI-powered experiential learning platform on Google Cloud’s trusted, global infrastructure,” said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. “Yoodli can now securely scale and support customers that want to integrate its solution into their learning and development programs to help support employee growth and performance.”With this collaboration, Yoodli enables organizations to:- Upskill teams at scale: Provide personalized, AI-generated coaching on presentations, sales calls, and day-to-day communication.- Measure real outcomes: Track progress across filler words, pacing, clarity, confidence, inclusivity, and more—supported by analytics dashboards for managers and L&D teams.- Enhance training workflows: Integrate Yoodli with enterprise learning systems, Google Workspace, and Google Cloud AI tools.- Protect data privacy: Leverage Google Cloud’s secure, globally available infrastructure alongside Yoodli’s SOC 2–aligned controls.Customer impact:Enterprise GTM, sales enablement, and customer-facing teams are already using Yoodli to scale coaching, accelerate readiness, and improve revenue-critical communication skills.Snowflake achieved strong results: by using Yoodli’s AI Roleplays to modernize its global enablement programs, the company eliminated approximately 1,215 hours of manager-grading work per quarter, saving nearly $700,000 annually while certifying nearly 3,000 sellers and managers across its revenue organization.This example highlights how Yoodli enables enterprise teams to scale coaching efficiently, reduce bottlenecks in certification workflows, accelerate new-hire ramp, and elevate the day-to-day that directly impacts customer engagement and deal outcomes.About YoodliYoodli is an AI-powered experiential learning platform that equips revenue and customer-facing teams with the communication skills that drive business outcomes. By combining scenario-based practice with AI-generated insights, Yoodli helps teams master critical conversations—from sales pitches to renewals to escalations—before they happen. Organizations use Yoodli to reduce ramp time, improve message consistency, and strengthen performance across their GTM engine. Learn more at yoodli.ai.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.