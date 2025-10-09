Yoodli Appoints Former Tableau/Salesforce Leader Padmashree Koneti as Chief Product Officer

Yoodli AI

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yoodli , the AI-powered roleplay platform redefining how professionals practice and perform, today named Padmashree Koneti as Chief Product Officer (CPO). This marks the company’s second major executive hire in recent weeks, following the addition of former Logixboard and Remitly CFO Andy Larson . Together, these additions highlight Yoodli’s rapid ascent and its commitment to scaling a world-class leadership team to meet the surging demand for AI-driven training across sales, customer success, and GTM teams.With over 25 years of experience in building scalable, enterprise-grade software, Padmashree brings deep expertise in setting customer-centric product strategy, driving execution excellence, and fostering innovative workplace cultures. Most recently, she led product management at Salesforce for Tableau, the world’s leading data visualization and business intelligence platform.At Yoodli, Padmashree will drive the company’s product vision and roadmap, ensuring its AI roleplay technology continues to set the standard. Her leadership will accelerate Yoodli’s innovation cycle and expand its impact at a time when AI is transforming how organizations onboard new hires, train teams, and prepare for high-stakes conversations."Bringing on a product leader of Padmashree’s caliber is a huge validation of both Yoodli’s momentum and our vision for the future," said Varun Puri, CEO and Co-Founder at Yoodli. "With her track record at Tableau and Salesforce, Padmashree will help us scale faster, innovate bolder, and strengthen our position as the industry leader in AI coaching and enablement."Yoodli’s President and Co-Founder, Esha Joshi, also added: “At Yoodli, everything starts with our customers. Padmashree’s track record of building user-centered products is exactly what we need as we scale. Her ability to turn customer needs into innovative, intuitive solutions will help us deliver even more value to the teams we serve.”"I’m thrilled to join Yoodli at such an exciting stage of growth," said Padmashree. "The team has already reimagined how professionals prepare for the conversations that matter most. Now, we have an opportunity to lead the industry by bringing cutting-edge AI and thoughtful product design to every team that wants to turn training into true performance."Yoodli’s AI roleplay platform is trusted by Fortune 100 companies to accelerate ramp time, improve win rates, and build confidence in high-stakes conversations.For more information, visit yoodli.ai.About YoodliYoodli is an AI-powered roleplay simulator that enables professionals to practice sales calls, leadership conversations, presentations, and customer engagements through private, real-time, judgment-free coaching. Trusted by Fortune 100 companies, Yoodli helps go-to-market teams ramp faster, win more, and perform at their best.

