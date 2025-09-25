Former CFO at Logixboard and Remitly Joins Yoodli as Chief Financial Officer

Yoodli AI

Leadership addition reflects Yoodli’s growth trajectory and industry momentum.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yoodli , the AI-powered roleplay platform redefining how professionals practice and perform, announced today the addition of Andy Larson as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The move signals Yoodli’s next stage of growth as the company scales to meet rapidly increasing demand for AI roleplays across sales, customer success, and leadership teams.Larson brings extensive experience scaling high-growth companies, most recently serving as CFO at Logixboard and holding senior leadership roles at Remitly. At both companies, he guided financial strategy through periods of rapid expansion, raised capital, and built resilient systems that supported long-term growth.At Yoodli, Larson will lead financial strategy and operations to ensure the company continues to scale responsibly and deliver lasting value for customers. His appointment underscores Yoodli’s commitment to building not just groundbreaking technology, but a durable product that customers can rely on."Yoodli is growing quickly, and bringing on an experienced CFO reinforces that we’re building for the long term," said Varun Puri, CEO and Co-Founder of Yoodli. "His track record at Logixboard and Remitly shows he knows how to scale companies responsibly while keeping the customer experience front and center. That’s exactly the kind of leadership we need as we continue to define the AI roleplay category."The announcement was echoed by Esha Joshi, Yoodli’s Chief Customer Officer and Co-Founder, who emphasized the customer impact: "Bringing Andy on board is a huge win. His experience scaling companies with discipline and transparency means we can keep innovating while ensuring the long-term stability our customers count on."For Larson, the decision to join Yoodli reflects both the company’s momentum and its mission. "I’m excited to join Yoodli at such a pivotal time," he said. "I look forward to working closely with the team to build the systems, processes, and financial strength that will support Yoodli’s next chapter."Yoodli’s AI roleplay platform is trusted by Fortune 100 companies to accelerate ramp time, improve win rates, and prepare teams for the conversations that matter most.For more information about Yoodli, visit yoodli.ai.About YoodliYoodli is an AI-powered roleplay simulator that enables professionals to practice sales calls, leadership conversations, presentations, and customer engagements through private, real-time, judgment-free coaching. Trusted by Fortune 100 companies, Yoodli helps go-to-market teams ramp faster, win more, and perform at their best.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.