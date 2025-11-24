MDC will host Arkansas nature photographer Dec. 5 in Springfield

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Folks should mark their calendars now for Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) special evening of art and nature with Arkansas photographer Tim Ernst.

Ernst will be presenting “Nature Art: An Evening with Tim Ernst” from 6-7 p.m. on Dec. 5 at the Springfield Conservation Education Center.

Register here: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/213335

“This will be a brand-new slideshow program and will include 150 all-new photos taken within the past several years,” Ernst said. “These images are part of my newest coffee table picture book ‘Arkansas Nature Photographer: My 50th Anniversary.’”

A professional photographer for five decades, Ernst will kick off the program discussing what it’s been like to capture more than 3 million photos over the years. Following a slideshow portion, there will be a Q & A.

Springfield Conservation Education Center Manager Rudy Martinez said Ernst has previously presented photography programs over the years.

“During his photography presentation, Tim tells the stories behind each photo,” Martinez said. “His subjects include wildlife, flowers, insects, landscapes, moonlit shots, and more. He eloquently shares the beauty he’s captured in all natural things. You will leave with knowledge about photography equipment, places to go, identification of plants, and a thing or two about wildlife behavior.”

Ernst’s latest publications, which include a wall calendar and four books, will be available for signing and purchase before and after the show along with a large selection of matted prints.

Registration is required, and the presentation is recommended for children 12 years and up.

To learn more about events hosted by Springfield Conservation Nature Center, call 417-888-4237, or visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/springfield-conservation-nature-center.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.