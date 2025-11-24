Learn about tanning raccoon hides with MDC in Boone County this winter

Body

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Historically, animal fur was used for making clothing, blankets, hats, and more. Here in Missouri, the fur trade was an integral part of life for many residents. Learn about the historic art of tanning raccoon hides with staff from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) at two free events in Ashland this winter. The first event will be Dec. 12, and the second will be Jan. 26. Both events will run from 1-5 p.m.

These two free game-utilization events, focused on taking raccoon hide from trap to cap, will teach participants how to flesh and salt raccoon hides and lay out a hat pattern. MDC will provide fleshing beams and knives to use during the event, but participants are welcome to bring their own tools as well.

All participants should wear old clothes and bring a protective layer such as an apron. Participants are asked to bring along one or two partially frozen raccoon hides to scrape and salt. Participants who do not have their own hides are still welcome to observe the process. Those with their own hide should skin and roll the hide flesh side to flesh side before placing the hide in a leakproof bag and putting it into a freezer. Frozen hides should be removed from the freezer the night before the clinic and brought in a bucket to the event.

This event is designed for participants ages 12 and older. Those between the ages of 12-16 must be accompanied by an adult, and both parties should register for the event they plan to attend.

Both events will be held at Charles A. Green Conservation Area located at 5611 East Minor Hill Road in Ashland.

The first event will be held Dec. 12 from 1-5 p.m. and interested parties can register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oon.

The second event will be held Jan. 26 from 1-5 p.m., and registration can be done at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oo7.

Questions about these events can be sent to Conservation Educator Jenna Stiek at jenna.stiek@mdc.mo.gov.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.