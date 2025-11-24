National Highway Products Becomes First Northeast Distributor of BioSpan Technologies Pavement Preservation System

RePlay, an environmentally friendly and cost-effective alternative to repaving, is made from North American-grown soybeans. Logo of BioSpan Technologies Logo of National Highway Products Headquarters of National Highway Products

RePlay®, OptiSeal™ and Activate® to help New Jersey-based supplier meet surging demand for eco-friendly, winter-ready pavement preservation solutions.

We’re proud to become BioSpan’s first Northeast distributor and bring these environmentally responsible technologies to DOTs, counties, and municipalities across this region and beyond.” — Bob Felt, Director of Strategic Partnerships & Sustainability, NHP

MILLVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Highway Products, Inc. (NHP), a leading roadway solutions supplier serving transportation agencies and contractors across the United States, today announced it has selected BioSpan Technologies’ full pavement preservation portfolio as its primary line of eco-friendly road and bridge maintenance products.Under the partnership, NHP will distribute the complete lineup of BioSpan’s asphalt, concrete, dust control and cleaning solutions products, including RePlay bio-based asphalt preservation agent, OptiSeal ™ concrete sealant, and Activateasphalt rejuvenator. These products help DOTs and public works agencies extend pavement life, reduce lifecycle costs, and improve winter resilience at a time of rising material prices and tightening transportation budgets.In addition to the pavement preservation portfolio, NHP will also represent BioSpan’s Specialty Maintenance Solutions line, which includes MG Degreaser, AR-3600, GR-3600™, CR-3600™, BR-3600, C-New™, and ProTec-3600™. These high-performance, environmentally responsible maintenance products support a wide range of transportation agency needs, including equipment cleaning, graffiti removal, asphalt release, concrete restoration, bridge cleaning, and shop operations.“Headquartered here in New Jersey, we see firsthand how freeze–thaw cycles, heavy traffic, and budget pressures accelerate pavement failure — and how difficult it is for agencies to find solutions that protect both their roads and their equipment,” said Robert Green, President of NHP. “BioSpan’s asphalt and concrete preservation products help strengthen and extend the life of pavements, while their Specialty Maintenance line finally gives crews safe, effective options to clean and maintain equipment in even the harshest environments. These solutions are safer for the worker, safer for the equipment, and safer for the road, and they align perfectly with NHP’s goal to provide our customers a leading line of bio-friendly, high-performing products.”NHP is adding BioSpan products after a search for proven, innovative solutions that reduce the construction industry’s carbon footprint.“BioSpan products check every box,” said Bob Felt, Director of Strategic Partnerships & Sustainability at NHP. “Their pavement preservation products, for example, are made from renewable soy chemistries, penetrate deeply, and reopen to traffic faster than traditional products. We’re proud to become BioSpan’s first Northeast distributor and bring these environmentally responsible technologies to DOTs, counties, and municipalities across this region and beyond.”Winter-Proven Performance: Results from Jackson Hole and HutchinsonBioSpan’s flagship product, RePlay, has been tested in some of the toughest freeze–thaw environments in North America:● Jackson Hole, Wyoming: Core tests showed RePlay increased asphalt binder content by an average 5.9% down to 1.25 inches, restoring flexibility and reducing brittleness before winter temperature drops.● Hutchinson, Minnesota: Long-term monitoring found that RePlay slowed asphalt degradation and can extend pavement life by up to 40%, allowing cities to delay major overlays for years.“These results matter for states like New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, where winter is the number one pavement destroyer,” said Lindsey Hermes, President and COO of BioSpan Technologies. “RePlay doesn’t just sit on the surface — it penetrates, rejuvenates binders, and helps pavements flex instead of crack when the temperature swings.”Bio-based, Low-carbon Construction ProductsBioSpan’s product family includes:● RePlay Bio-Based Asphalt Preservation Agent – 88% bio-based, soy-derived formula that penetrates deeply, restores binder, reduces oxidation and cracking, and allows traffic return in about 30 minutes.● OptiSeal Concrete Sealer – A bio-based, VOC-free sealer that protects concrete pavements, bridge decks, ramps and sidewalks from moisture, salt, and freeze–thaw damage.● Activate Reclaimed Asphalt Pavement Millings Restoration Agent – Rejuvenates Reclaimed Asphalt Pavement (RAP), turning it into high-quality paving material.● DeDust Dust Control Agent – Non-toxic, chloride-free dust control agent that mitigates construction dust and prioritizes safety and cost-efficiency.● C-New Concrete Cleaner and Degreaser – Biodegradable, high-performance solution that breaks down grease, and restores concrete to like-new condition—without the use of harsh chemicals or harmful solvents.● MG Degreaser – Non-caustic, high-performance degreaser designed for heavy equipment, shop floors, and maintenance facilities.● AR-3600: Advanced Bio-Based Asphalt and Tar Remover – Bio-based remover formulated to cut through asphalt, tar, and related residues on equipment, vehicles, and tools, reducing reliance on harsh petroleum solvents.● GR-3600 Graffiti Remover – Biodegradable cleaner formulated to remove graffiti from signs, structures, bridges, and public facilities.● CR-3600 Corrosion Protection Agent – Corrosion-inhibiting treatment that helps protect metal components and equipment from rust and environmental degradation.● BR-3600 Bed Release Agent – Release agent formulated to prevent material buildup and sticking in truck beds and hauling equipment, helping loads discharge cleanly and equipment stay protected.● ProTec-3600 Protective Surface Coating – Seal, protect, and preserve with ProTec-3600, a durable protective coating that shields equipment and surfaces from corrosion, grime buildup, and environmental wear.All BioSpan products are bio-based, low-carbon and designed to reduce environmental impact to help agencies align with evolving environmental regulations and climate-action goals.About National Highway Products, Inc.Based in Millville, New Jersey, National Highway Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of traffic signs, work zone devices, intelligent warning systems and roadway materials for transportation agencies, contractors and municipalities across the country. NHP is “America’s Choice” for rapid service, expert fabrication capabilities and a portfolio of trusted, safety-focused transportation brands. More information can be found at www.nationalhighway.com/ About BioSpan Technologies, Inc.BioSpan Technologies, Inc. is a Missouri-based innovator in bio-based chemical solutions for demanding infrastructure and industrial applications. For more than 25 years, BioSpan has developed high-performance, low-carbon technologies—including the RePlay asphalt preservation agent, OptiSeal concrete sealer, and Activate asphalt rejuvenator—that help public and private owners extend asset life, reduce lifecycle costs, and lower environmental impact. BioSpan’s products are manufactured in the United States and used by cities, counties, states and commercial property owners across North America. For more information about BioSpan, visit www.biospantech.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.