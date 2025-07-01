Submit Release
CHASING THE BEST IN BIO-BASED TECH, COAST PAVEMENT SERVICES LOCKS IN EXCLUSIVE BIOSPAN TECHNOLOGIES PARTNERSHIP

Photo of parking lot being sealed with soy-based RePlay.

When applied to parking lots, RePlay rejuvenates the asphalt pavement and dries clear to avoid expensive restriping.

Overhead photo of Replay being sprayed on a highway. RePlay is an environmentally friendly and cost-effective alternative to repaving and is made from North American-grown soybeans.

RePlay, an environmentally friendly and cost-effective alternative to repaving, is made from North American-grown soybeans.

Image is of BioSpan Technologies logo

Logo of BioSpan Technologies

The Deal Aims to Lower Carbon Footprints and Maintenance Costs with BioSpan’s Sustainable Solutions

Demand for sustainable preservation is accelerating, especially in fast‑growing coastal markets.”
— Lindsey Hermes, President and COO of BioSpan Technologies
ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After showcasing BioSpan Technologies’ RePlay® on the Port of Portland’s 1.7‑million‑square‑foot vehicle yard, Coast Pavement Services has cemented an exclusive regional distribution deal to make BioSpan’s game‑changing, soy‑based sealants the new standard for roadway durability and sustainability throughout the Pacific Northwest.

“Demand for sustainable preservation is accelerating, especially in fast‑growing coastal markets,” said Lindsey Hermes, president and COO of BioSpan Technologies. “Coast Pavement Services has already proven the performance of RePlay on high‑profile projects like the Port of Portland. Their 50‑plus‑year reputation for quality work and environmental stewardship makes them the perfect catalyst for our next phase of growth in the Pacific
Northwest.”

Under the agreement, Coast Pavement Services will market, sell and service BioSpan’s full pavement‑care portfolio, including:

-RePlay® – the only carbon‑negative asphalt preservation treatment on the market, made from
88 percent renewable materials.
-OptiSeal™ – a soy‑based concrete penetrant that extends service life without VOCs.
-Activate™ – a field‑proven binder that recycles reclaimed asphalt into durable new pavement.

BioSpan’s solutions reduce lifecycle maintenance costs by up to 50 percent while shrinking project CO₂ footprints—critical benefits for agencies pursuing net‑zero and climate‑resilient infrastructure goals.

Paul Armano, P.E., MBA, owner and president of Coast Pavement Services, saw BioSpan’s technology outperform traditional petroleum sealers firsthand at the Port of Portland’s vehicle yard. “The Port was sweeping loose rocks caused by brittle pavement four times each year,” explained Armano. “RePlay penetrated and rejuvenated the asphalt, rebinding the aggregate which reduced the sweeping frequency from four times to once per year. Core testing also showed a 40% improvement in its resistance to cracking. This not only saved money but also reduced emissions, and will lengthen the lifespan of the asphalt.”

About Coast Pavement Services
Founded in 1969, Coast Pavement Services is a full‑service paving, preservation and excavation firm serving Oregon and Washington. Guided by its “Pavement and Planet” mission, Coast pairs decades of craftsmanship with responsible construction practices that leave infrastructure — and the environment — in better shape for future generations.

About BioSpan Technologies
Since 1993, BioSpan Technologies has manufactured patented, agriculture‑based chemistries that preserve and protect asphalt, concrete and other demanding surfaces. Flagship brands include RePlay®, OptiSeal™, Activate™, AR‑3600® and a full line of dust‑control and specialty maintenance solutions that help governments and businesses meet carbon‑reduction, safety and budget goals. Learn more at biospantech.com.

