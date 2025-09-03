BioSpan Launches Energy Solutions Portfolio

Logo of BioSpan Technologies

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BioSpan Technologies today announced BioSpan Energy Solutions, a portfolio of patented, bio-based chemistries that help oil and gas operators maximize production and minimize impact. The offering features OTx™, a bio-based, non-toxic oil-thinning solution for enhanced recovery and transport, and AR-3600Ⓡ, a high-flashpoint, non-toxic solvent for removing coke, paraffin and heavy deposits in pipelines and equipment.“Producers now have a new technology for increasing oil recovery,” said Lindsey Hermes, president and COO of BioSpan. “OTx reduces viscosity and allows oil to release and flow by gravity from formations—then keeps it moving through pipelines while providing natural corrosion protection.”OTx: more oil from existing assets, smoother transportDesigned for mature fields and fracked wells that have lost productivity, OTx works outside the oil molecule and is recoverable for reuse — up to 90 percent — lowering operating costs. In pipelines, OTx’s thinning effect allows lower-temperature operation; it is compatible with and can replace condensate. Its corrosion protection can eliminate separate inhibitors — cutting energy and chemical costs across the midstream. At the refinery, OTx converts into valuable polyoils, improving downstream yield.“Our unique chemistries allow the molecules to flow free, rather than stick together,” said Sheldon Chesky, inventor of OTx and the founder and CEO of BioSpan. “That frees oil that was stuck to the rock so it can finally flow again.”AR-3600: clean in place, reduce downtimeAR-3600 is 93% bio-based and formulated to safely dissolve coke, paraffin and heavy deposits without kerosene, acids, CO₂ or other harsh solvents. With a high flashpoint and compatibility with metals and plastics, AR-3600 enables in-place cleaning that shortens maintenance windows and improves line reliability.Field-tested performance BioSpan’s OTx technology has been demonstrated in California’s Kern River basin, the Glen Rose Formation in Texas, and in heavy-oil lease areas in Missouri developed by MegaWest Energy. In these tests, OTx was added to wells that had been considered mature or low-output and then allowed to permeate the formation before resuming pumping. The result was a measurable increase in oil production.“We’ve seen wells in Illinois that were barely producing half a barrel a week turn profitable again with OTx,” said Chesky. “By putting OTx into the well and letting it work for 72 hours, production jumped to meaningful levels—proof that getting more out of the wells you already have is better for business and better for the environment.”BioSpan’s AR-3600 has also undergone field testing to validate its effectiveness as a safer, bio-based alternative to harsh solvents. In trials on pipelines and processing equipment, AR-3600 successfully dissolved coke, paraffin, and heavy deposits without damaging metals or plastics. The product enabled in-place cleaning that shortened downtime and demonstrated both safety and operational efficiency.About BioSpan TechnologiesFounded in 1993, BioSpan Technologies develops practical chemical solutions for extreme conditions in demanding industries. From pavement preservation and crude oil flow enhancers to bio-based decontamination and cleaners, BioSpan’s Missouri-based research labs focus on sustainability-driven, patented innovations. The company’s portfolio includes RePlayⓇ, OptiSeal™, ActivateⓇ, OTx™, and AR-3600Ⓡ, providing governments, infrastructure operators, and energy producers with eco-friendly, high-performance alternatives to petrochemical products. BioSpan supports its distributor network and partners nationwide with technical expertise, training, and a mission to help industries transition toward lower-carbon operations without compromising performance.

