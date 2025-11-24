Acting Minister Firoz Cachalia: SAPS passing out parade

Thank you Programme Director

Let me acknowledge:

The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, General Masemola

The Deputy National Commissioner for Policing, Lt Gen Mosikili

Our Passing out Parade Project Leader and Divisional Commissioner for Human Resource Development, Lt Gen (Dr) Zulu

The Divisional Commissioner of Technology Management Services, Lt Gen Mavundla

The Acing Provincial Commissioner of Mpumalanga, Maj Gen (Dr) ZN Mkhwanazi

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of North West, Maj Gen (Dr) Naidoo

The Civilian Secretariat for Police Service (CSPS)Acting Deputy Director-General for Policy Research and Legislation, Ms Omar

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) representative, Dr H Bila

The President of SAPU, Mr Matsose

The 1st Vice President of SAPU, Mr Mkhize

The Chief of Tshwane Metro Police Department, Commissioner Faro

The Acting Chief of Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department, Commissioner Bezuidenhout

The National Chairperson for the Community Police Forum (CPF), Ms Lucas

All other Generals Brigadiers and Senior Officers

The Commanders and Personnel of SAPS Academy Tshwane

Our sponsors and stakeholders

Our guests of honour – the Trainee Constables on parade

Members of the Media

All invited guests

Good morning!

It is a profound honour and a privilege to stand before you on this most significant day – a day of culmination, of celebration and of new beginnings. Today, we do not just witness a parade; we witness the transformation of civilians into guardians. We witness the birth of a new generation of South African Police Service officers.

To the families and loved ones seated here today, beaming with pride: thank you. Thank you for the sacrifices you have made. You have shared your sons, your daughters, your partners and your parents with the nation. You supported them through the long, demanding nine months of training. Your lent them your strength when theirs was waning. The pride you feel today is yours to share. The badge they will now wear carries a part of your spirit.

And now, to you, the newly appointed 2 036 Constables from the SAPS Academy Tshwane, you are part of 3558 Constables we are welcoming in to the organisation at various academies today. Look around you. See the line of blue. See the polished shoes, the steadfast posture, and the determined faces. This is not just a uniform you wear, it is a symbol. A symbol of authority, yes, but more importantly, a symbol of service, of integrity and of a sacred covenant with the people of South Africa.

Nine months ago, you arrived at SAPS Academy Tshwane from diverse walks of life. You were individuals. Today you march out as a unified corps, bound by a common oath and shared purpose. You have been tested mentally, physically and ethically. You have learned the law, the power of restraint, the skill of investigation and the critical importance of communication. You have been forged in the fire of discipline and prepared for the immense responsibility that now rests upon your shoulders.

But, as you leave this parade ground and step into the communities you swore to protect, I want you to remember three things:

First, remember the Code of Conduct that you pledged to. It is more than a set of words we recite at ceremonies, more than a paragraph printed in our pocketbooks. It is the moral and ethical compass that guides every step we take in the execution of our duties. The Code of Conduct reminds us that we serve with integrity. Integrity is not what we display when we are being watched; it is what we uphold when no one else is looking. It is the quiet discipline of choosing right over wrong, even when the wrong choice seems easier, quicker and more convenient.

Second, remember your uniform. This blue uniform does not make you a warrior; it makes you a guardian. You are not occupying force; you are part of the community. The people you will serve are not the enemy. They are mothers fearing for their children, the business owners striving for a living, the lost souls needing a helping hand. Serve them with compassion, listen to them with respect. Be the officer who calms a tense situation with words before actions. Be the one who treats every victim with dignity. In a country yearning for safety and justice, your professionalism and humanity will be your most powerful tools.

Third, remember your heart. Policing is a profession of the heart. It will demand courage in the face of danger. It will demand resilience in the face of trauma. There will be days of frustration, of heartbreak, of seemingly thankless toil. In those moments, you must dig deep. Remember the passion that brought you here. Remember the oath you took today. Lean on your colleagues, for the men and women standing beside you are now your family – your watchful partners who will have your back, and whose backs you must protect in return.

The road ahead is not an easy one. The challenges facing our communities are complex. Your will encounter violence, poverty and despair. But you are not merely enforcers of the law; you are beacons of hope. You are the living, breathing embodiment of the promise that, in South Africa, justice and order will prevail.

So go forth and be ethical, when no one is watching.

Go forth and be brave, when others would retreat.

Go forth and be compassionate, even when it is not returned.

Go forth and serve with honour, protect with courage and lead with integrity.

The SAPS is entrusting you with its future. The people of South Africa are entrusting you with their safety. Do not let them down.

Members on parade, congratulations on your outstanding achievement. Your nation is proud of you. Your families are proud of you and I am proud to call you my colleagues.

I THANK YOU!