Florida cook shares the love all year round

There's something magical about food shared during the holidays. The way it brings people together, the way it sparks memories." — Melissa Kauper

NEWCASTLE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A SOCIAL media star who has gained a huge audience thanks to her cooking prowess, is now sharing her latest batch of favorites in her newest book.

Florida-based Melissa Kauper has had millions of views and huge success with her first cookery book, Make It.

And now she’s taken all her best-loved seasonal dishes that she serves up on holidays throughout the year and compiled them into Make It Festive All Year Round.

Melissa, who was a teacher before becoming a full time content creator and author, has broken the new book down into seasons with a range of recipes suitable for each time of year.

“I wanted to make a cookbook for my supporters and followers full of their favorite recipes that I share during holidays all year round,” said Melissa.

“My holiday recipes that I learned to make from my family and passed on to my following are always their favorites.

“There’s something magical about food shared during the holidays. The way it brings people together, the way it sparks memories and the way one bite can take you back to your grandmother’s kitchen or a special celebration around the table.”

Under winter cooks can enjoy Melissa’s recipes for hearty dishes such as No Fail Prime Rib, Holiday Lasagna, Creamy Bolognaise and Savory Stuffed Mushrooms. Spring dishes have a slightly lighter touch, with offerings including vegetable frittata, New Orleans crab dip, banana bread French toast and stuffed shells.

Summer recipes include a range of special salads, from macaroni to potato, Melissa’s original dip, Florida Orange Salmon and Pasta Primavera. The Fall dishes are perfect for that time of year – Thanksgiving Chicken Casserole, turkey and turkey gravy, brie en croute and staples like gravy and stuffing.

Many of the recipes reflect Melissa’s Italian roots, which has often been the inspiration behind her best loved creations.

Her recipes posted on social media @Melissajorealrecipes has brought her more than one million followers on Instagram and a staggering 1.5m on TikTok. Her easy-to-follow recipes and engaging presentation style has seen her regularly get as many as three million people watching each post.

Make It Festive All Year Round is Melissa’s second collaboration with Found – a unique publishing company which takes the content produced by creators and turns them into stylish books.

Her first book – Make It – became a best seller, selling more than 15,000 copies in its first year.

“It’s very exciting for me to have been able to produce another book, this time round with all of my seasonal favorites,” she said.

“But the best thing of all is in reality they can be used as at any time of year, at any gathering where people want to show their love to those closest to them,”

Copies of Melissa’s books are available at www.found.us and cost $29.99 .

