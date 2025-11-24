BIOSTAR ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH ANEWTECH TO EXPAND IPC ECOSYSTEM IN SOUTHEAST ASIA

BIOSTAR’S INDUSTRIAL MOTHERBOARDS AND EMBEDDED SYSTEMS NOW AVAILABLE THROUGH ANEWTECH’S DISTRIBUTION NETWORK IN SINGAPORE AND BEYOND

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BIOSTAR, a leading manufacturer of IPC, edge computing solutions, industrial motherboards, graphics cards, and storage devices, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Anewtech, a Singapore-based IPC solution provider. This collaboration marks a significant step in expanding BIOSTAR’s global IPC ecosystem, enhancing the distribution of BIOSTAR’s industrial-grade hardware and delivering integrated edge computing solutions to a broader range of industrial applications across Southeast Asia.The partnership introduces a comprehensive lineup of BIOSTAR’s industrial motherboards and embedded systems through Anewtech’s well-established distribution network. Designed for stability, reliability, and performance, these products cater to a diverse range of industrial sectors, including automation, AIoT, digital signage, and edge computing deployments. With Anewtech’s local expertise and market presence, customers in Singapore and neighboring regions will now have greater access to BIOSTAR’s proven industrial hardware solutions.BIOSTAR’s portfolio, available through Anewtech, includes high-performance ATX motherboards such as the B-BIW88-AHS, B-BIQ87-AHS, B-BIW68-AHP, B-BIQ67-AHP, and B-BIH61-AHA, as well as compact Mini-ITX motherboards, including the B-BIADN-IHT and B-BIELK-IHT. For more specialized embedded applications, BIOSTAR offers single-board computers, such as the B-BIMTL-PAT, B-BIAST-PAT, B-BIRPL-PAT, and B-RASL-D5DE, along with the B-AI-NONXS accelerator card, providing efficient computing performance for AI and machine learning workloads at the edge.Engineered for extended lifecycle support and industrial-grade durability, BIOSTAR’s IPC products are ideal for mission-critical environments where consistency and reliability are paramount. This partnership reinforces BIOSTAR’s commitment to supporting global industrial customers with comprehensive, ready-to-deploy computing solutions.Through this collaboration, BIOSTAR strengthens its presence in the Southeast Asian IPC market, offering local customers enhanced access and faster support through Anewtech’s trusted platform.All featured BIOSTAR products are now available on Anewtech’s official website: https://www.anewtech.net/brand/bisotar Connect with usWebsite https://www.biostar.com.tw LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/biostar Facebook www.facebook.com/BiostarHQ Instagram www.instagram.com/biostarofficial YouTube www.youtube.com/user/BiostarTaiwan Availability http://www.biostar.com.tw/app/en/wheretobuy/index.php BIOSTAR VIP Care https://store.biostar.com.tw/customer ABOUT BIOSTARBIOSTAR is a professional brand dedicated to the production of motherboards, graphics cards, computer peripherals, industrial PC, and AI computing solutions. Since its establishment in 1986, BIOSTAR has become a major supplier in the IT industry. In order to pursue the best quality and aesthetic design, BIOSTAR has invested heavily in ID design, global marketing as well as R&D. With an unceasing focus on enriching lives, BIOSTAR consistently strives to pioneer a fresh future, bringing solutions into reality.

