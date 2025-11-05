BIOSTAR SHOWCASES ADVANCED EDGE AI AND INDUSTRIAL COMPUTING SOLUTIONS AT EMBEDDED WORLD NORTH AMERICA 2025

Live Demonstrations Feature EdgeComp Platforms, and Embedded Motherboards for Smart Industry

TAIWAN, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BIOSTAR, a leading manufacturer of edge computing solutions, industrial motherboards, graphics cards, and storage devices, is showcasing its latest innovations at Embedded World North America 2025, currently taking place at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Visitors can find BIOSTAR's showcase at Hall C, Booth No. 8079, from November 4th to 6th, 2025, featuring key product highlights, including Edge AI systems, embedded motherboards, and next-generation industrial computing platforms.BIOSTAR's exhibit features a full lineup of edge computing and IPC systems, with live demonstrations drawing attention from attendees across the embedded industry. At the center of the showcase is a live Edge AI demo in collaboration with MemryX, featuring the EdgeComp N97-MX3 edge AI platform. The system demonstrates real-time AI capabilities powered by MemryX's MX3 acceleration technology, highlighting practical applications for robotics, automation, and intelligent surveillance. The EdgeComp N97-MX3 is equipped with MemryX MX3 chips, delivering up to 24 TFLOPS of AI performance with support for over 36 channels per module. It is designed to handle demanding workloads across, smart city, smart retail, and industrial automation.In addition to the MemryX-powered edge AI platforms, BIOSTAR is also showcasing the EdgeComp MS-NANX 16G, powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX modules, delivering 20 to 100 TOPS of AI computing within a compact 7 to 25 W power envelope. Supporting major AI frameworks including LLMs, VLMs, ViT, and Deepseek, it offers up to two times higher generative AI performance for demanding workloads in smart city, manufacturing, logistics, and agricultural environments.Another featured embedded IPC solution is the EdgeComp MU-N150, a compact fanless system powered by the IntelTwin Lake N150 processor with four cores running up to 3.6 GHz at 6 W. With DDR5 4800 MHz memory, dual 2.5GbE LAN, and display outputs including DP, HDMI, and Type-C, it delivers excellent connectivity and power efficiency for industrial automation, edge computing, and digital signage applications.Alongside edge AI systems, BIOSTAR is showcasing a comprehensive lineup of industrial motherboards and embedded platforms designed for smart manufacturing, automation, smart city, smart retail, and edge computing applications. Key models include the BIW88-AHS, BIQ87-AHS, BIW68-AHP, BIQ67-AHP, and BIH61-AHA, supporting IntelCore™ Ultra and 12th/13th/14th Gen processors across W880, Q870, W680, Q670, and H610 chipsets. These boards feature high-speed LAN, flexible display output, and robust I/O expansion, ideal for high-performance industrial deployments.Compact, Thin Mini-ITX models, such as the BIELK-IHT and BIADN-IHT, powered by Elkhart Lake and Alder Lake N processors, offer efficient solutions for embedded visual systems and space-constrained environments. For rugged edge computing, wide-temperature boards like BIRPL-PAT, BIAST-PAT, and BIELK-PAT provide reliable operation from –40°C to 85°C, supporting modern processors, multiple displays, and high-speed networking.In the EdgeComp category, systems including MS-J6412, MS-1335U, MS-N97, MS-X6413E, MS-X7433RE, MT PRO-J6412, MU-N150 complements BIOSTAR's embedded IPC portfolio with fanless rugged housing design, versatile connections, and multi-display support in a compact, energy-efficient design.Through strategic partnerships with major AI NPU makers, BIOSTAR continues to drive innovation in the embedded and edge AI computing space. By combining advanced hardware engineering with scalable AI performance, BIOSTAR empowers businesses and developers to deploy high-performance, energy-efficient systems across a wide range of intelligent industrial applications.BIOSTAR invites all visitors, industry professionals, and media partners to visit Booth No. 8079, Hall C at the Anaheim Convention Center during Embedded World North America 2025 to experience its live demos and full lineup of edge AI, embedded, and industrial computing solutions. Discover how BIOSTAR continues to lead the edge with real-world performance and intelligent design built for the future of smart industry.

