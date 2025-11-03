BIOSTAR TO FEATURE PRODUCTS AT EMBEDDED WORLD NORTH AMERICA 2025

Edge Computing and IPC Solutions for the Future of Smart Industries

TAIWAN, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BIOSTAR, a leading manufacturer of edge computing solutions, industrial motherboards, graphics cards, and storage devices, is excited to announce its participation in Embedded World North America 2025, taking place from November 4–6, 2025, at the Anaheim Convention Center Hall C, CA, USA, Booth No. 8079.BIOSTAR’s comprehensive lineup of IPC and edge AI computing solutions will be on display, featuring advanced platforms powered by Intel CPUs, NVIDIA Jetson Orin modules, and MemryX AI acceleration technology. Designed for smart manufacturing, smart cities, and smart retail, these innovations embody BIOSTAR’s commitment to performance, scalability, and reliability in the evolving world of edge intelligence.At Embedded World North America 2025, BIOSTAR will showcase its latest EdgeComp series, featuring innovative AI and industrial computing platforms developed in collaboration with MemryX and NVIDIA, alongside its own advanced embedded systems. Together, these solutions highlight BIOSTAR’s commitment to delivering high-performance, energy-efficient, and scalable platforms for AI, IoT, and industrial automation.BIOSTAR, partnering with MemryX, will showcase two potent edge AI systems each designed to deliver scalable AI performance for industrial and embedded applications. Both systems support over 1,500 open-source AI models, offering outstanding efficiency, flexibility, and precision in next-generation edge AI computing.Beyond the EdgeComp series, BIOSTAR will also showcase a comprehensive lineup of industrial motherboards and embedded systems designed for workstation, automation, and surveillance applications. The BIOSTAR IPC motherboards support the latest IntelCore™ processors across the W880, Q870, W680, Q670, and H610 chipsets, featuring multiple 2.5GbE LAN ports, up to quad-display output, and high-speed PCIe NVMe storage for demanding industrial environments.In the Edge AI category, BIOSTAR’s AI-NONXS and ERX93-AXP, powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX/Nano and NXP i.MX 93 processors deliver efficient AI computing for automation, robotics, and IoT applications. Together, these platforms reinforce BIOSTAR’s leadership in industrial and embedded computing, combining high-performance architecture, durability, and adaptability to power the next generation of intelligent automation. With a strong focus on innovation and collaboration, BIOSTAR continues to drive progress in the edge AI and industrial computing market. By combining advanced hardware design with scalable edge AI performance, BIOSTAR enables businesses and developers to deploy efficient, high-performance systems across diverse real-world applications.BIOSTAR invites visitors, industry partners, media friends, and all interested parties to visit Booth No. 8079, Hall C at the Anaheim Convention Center during Embedded World North America 2025 to explore its complete range of edge AI, embedded, and industrial computing solutions. Discover how BIOSTAR continues to lead the edge, transforming intelligence and performance into practical solutions for the future of smart industry.Connect with usWebsite https://www.biostar.com.tw LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/biostar Facebook www.facebook.com/BiostarHQ Instagram www.instagram.com/biostarofficial YouTube www.youtube.com/user/BiostarTaiwan Availability http://www.biostar.com.tw/app/en/wheretobuy/index.php BIOSTAR VIP Care https://store.biostar.com.tw/customer ABOUT BIOSTARBIOSTAR is a professional brand dedicated to the production of motherboards, graphics cards, computer peripherals, industrial PC, and AI computing solutions. Since its establishment in 1986, BIOSTAR has become a major supplier in the IT industry. In order to pursue the best quality and aesthetic design, BIOSTAR has invested heavily in ID design, global marketing as well as R&D. With an unceasing focus on enriching lives, BIOSTAR consistently strives to pioneer a fresh future, bringing solutions into reality.

