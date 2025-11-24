Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment celebrates Inaugural Environmental Management Inspectorate Day

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, in collaboration with other national and provincial departments, conservation entities, and local authorities that form the Environmental Management Inspectorate (EMI), celebrated the inaugural EMI Day on 20 November 2025.

Through public awareness, engagement, and recognition, EMI Day aims to highlight the critical role of the EMI, also known as the Green Scorpions, in protecting the environment for current and future generations. It is envisaged that the day will foster stronger partnerships, inspire behavioural change, and reinforce the importance of environmental compliance across all sectors of society.

This milestone celebration marks 20 years since the establishment of the EMI, through the 2005 amendment of the National Environmental Management Act (Act 107 of 1998). The amendment unified South Africa’s environmental compliance and enforcement functions across all spheres of government - strengthening the country’s ability to protect its natural environment and hold polluters accountable.

The inaugural theme for EMI Day, Green Scorpions, the protectors of the environment for future generations, recognises the vital contribution of Environmental Management Inspectors in safeguarding the country’s natural heritage and ensuring adherence to environmental legislation. While millions enjoy South Africa’s rich biodiversity and iconic landscapes, EMI officials work tirelessly - often behind the scenes - to prevent environmental harm, respond to violations, and promote responsible environmental stewardship.

In observance of the Day, National, provincial and local EMIs from across the country engaged in a range of coordinated activities*, in partnership with other government agencies, to commemorate the day, including the execution of joint operations and blitzes, internal and external stakeholder awareness-raising initiatives and social media campaigns.

Editor’s Notes

National, provincial and local EMIs from across the country engaged in a range of coordinated activities:

In Gauteng, a series of intensified blitz operations took place across the province, led by MEC Ewan Botha, including in the Geluksdal area, where a team from multiple authorities descended on illegal recycling sites, drum re-purposing facilities, dump sites and tyre burning hotspots. This resulted in the shutting down of four illegal facilities and multiple arrests.

EMIs in Mpumalanga took to the streets of Bethal as part of a focused environmental awareness campaign aimed at facilitating improved compliance by local businesses. Six multi-disciplinary teams visited 12 facilities engaging with business owners and managers, informing them of the long term benefits of compliance and the importance of safeguarding the environment.

The Western Cape EMIs hosted an interactive public exhibition, beach & riverbank clean-up at the Sea Point Promenade in Cape Town and Pacaltsdorp in George.

Limpopo activities included roadblocks and awareness-raising for cross-border trucks that carry dangerous goods, conducted with other law enforcement agencies. Operations on illegal fishing on freshwater resources yielded the seizure of 14 nets from a dam.

In Bloemfontein, Free State EMIs visited a number of traditional medicine (muthi) shops, raising awareness on the regulatory requirements applicable to protected and endangered species.

North West EMIs undertook a number of inspections at plant nurseries, including those selling cycads. Intersections known for the illegal sale of reptiles (tortoises and chameleons) were patrolled.

In the Eastern Cape, EMI Day activities focused on Alfred Nzo Mzamba Beach, OR Tambo Mthatha CBD & N2 Road block and Sarah Baartman, with roadblocks at Nanaga, Govan Mbeki and Marine Roads.

Northern Cape EMIs engaged in a number of environmental awareness campaigns, including school visits, newspaper and radio sessions.

In Kwazulu-Natal multiple activities took place across the province, including awareness campaigns in Prospecton, Durban and within the City of uMhlathuze Municipality around Richards Bay; compliance promotion initiatives in Ray Nkonyeni, Umdoni and Umzumbe Local Municipalities and the Ugu District Municipality, Isithebe Industrial Estate and iLembe District as as well as a joint operation within the Harry Gwala District.

SANParks executed a number of operations across different national parks, including Table Mountain, Tsitsikamma and Kruger National Parks, including stop and search operations, with over 600 vehicles being inspected, 18 admission of guilt fines issued and 689 persons searched.

