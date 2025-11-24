Water and Sanitation on sluice gates being closed at Vaal Dam to reduce water outflow

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) will close two (2) sluice gates today at 10:00 and 12:00, to reduce the water outflow at the dam.

In the past week, DWS has opened eight (8) sluice gates at the Vaal Dam to manage water outflows from the dam as the water levels were rapidly rising due to the continuous rains that persisted in the provinces of Gauteng and Mpumalanga. The water outflow was increased to 1097 cubic metres per second (mᵌ/s).

Following the closure of the two sluice gates, water outflow from the Vaal Dam will decrease from 1097 to approximately 650 mᵌ/s.

Water outflows at Bloemhof Dam were also increased from 600 mᵌ/s to 1000 mᵌ/s this week, but they will remain the same.

Since there is no longer rainfall, the water level at Vaal Dam is still at its full supply capacity but it continues to drop from yesterday’s 105.67% to 102.74% this morning. Bloemhof Dam is also at full supply capacity, recording 100.75% this morning.

The Department of Water and Sanitation will constantly conduct its flood routine analysis to actively monitor the inflow water levels at both Vaal and Bloemhof Dams, to determine the action that needs to be taken with regards to the remaining opened sluice gates at Vaal Dam.

For more information, contact:

DWS Head of Communications, Dr Mandla Mathebula

Cell: 083 235 8675

E-mail: MathebulaM@dws.gov.za

