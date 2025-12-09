After 50 Years, Quint’s Long-Lost 'Jaws' Harpoon Launcher and Fishing Rod Surface at Propstore’s Spring 2026 Auction

Quint’s screen- and photo-matched Fenwick 130 lb. fishing rod Quint’s (Robert Shaw) original, screen- and photo-matched W.W. Greener Harpoon Rifle Mark II

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Propstore, the leading entertainment memorabilia auctioneer, is diving back into the deep end as it closes out the 50th anniversary of “Jaws” with two of the most significant screen-matched artifacts ever to surface from Steven Spielberg’s 1975 classic. Coming to Propstore’s Spring Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, March 2026, are Quint’s (Robert Shaw) original, screen- and photo-matched W.W. Greener Harpoon Rifle Mark II (est. $250,000–$500,000), complete with its matching case and custom effects-made shark dart, and Quint’s screen- and photo-matched Fenwick 130 lb. fishing rod with its production-used Penn Senator 16/0 reel (est. $75,000–$150,000).Both pieces survived one of film history’s most notoriously punishing ocean shoots, where saltwater, stunts, and an infamously temperamental mechanical shark destroyed much of the production’s gear. The Greener harpoon launcher—the weapon Quint and Matt Hooper (Richard Dreyfuss) turn to when the hunt gets serious—is screen-matched by its distinctive woodgrain, as well as by the unique markings on its matching case. The case itself is seen in the film aboard the Orca as Quint pulls it out and assembles the launcher, and this same case accompanies the piece today. The launcher and case also carry rock-solid provenance to a 1990 auction of the Universal Studios armory, the original studio that produced “Jaws,” adding an additional layer of authenticity to its survival.The Fenwick rod, the rare 130 lb. class model used aboard the Orca in the early shark-encounter sequence, is conclusively matched on screen and handled by Quint, Hooper, and Brody as the line tightens against an unseen force—one of the film’s first signals that something massive is below. After filming, it passed through a Los Angeles prop house and was later identified by a veteran industry prop master, with Propstore subsequently able to fully confirm its authenticity through detailed screen matches.“Jaws” is widely recognized as the film that launched Spielberg’s career, became the first movie to surpass $100 million, and rewrote the rules of the summer blockbuster. Screen-matched, hero-level props from the production rarely reach the public market, making Propstore’s offering of Quint’s original harpoon launcher and fishing rod an exceptionally rare opportunity for collectors to acquire two of the most important surviving artifacts from this era-defining classic.“Jaws is a challenging title for memorabilia collectors – it is one of the most successful and beloved blockbusters of all time, but very few fully-verified props or costumes have ever surfaced from the film. These two pieces are certainly some of the most significant ever offered at public auction, with the harpoon launcher bearing extra significance due to how extensively it is featured in the film and how much of a role it plays in the plot of the film,” said Brandon Alinger, Propstore’s Chief Operating Officer. “In our 30 years in the prop and costume industry, this is the single finest Jaws piece Propstore has ever seen. Its appearance now, at the film’s 50th anniversary, makes this rediscovery all the more remarkable.”Registrations for Propstore’s Spring Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction in Los Angeles will open in February 2026, coinciding with the official catalog release, with live bidding scheduled for March 2026. Visit Propstore.com for updates.# # #Notes to Editors:For further information, catalog images and expert interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comImages are available in the following link: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/8hsnv9ihmdctgp5tda0ij/APD1jHdcVQM2gkGPP3WmajM?rlkey=jfsg19y52y1g620opk6qwv7dk&e=1&dl=0 Credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreFounded in 1998 by film enthusiast Stephen Lane, Propstore has grown from a collector’s passion project into one of the world’s foremost authorities on entertainment memorabilia. The company bridges the worlds of film, art, and collecting—offering access to authentic screen-used props, costumes, and production artefacts that bring cinematic history to life.Working in close partnership with many of the world’s leading film studios, production companies, and entertainment brands, Propstore curates exclusive auctions and sales throughout the year, giving fans and collectors unparalleled access to items direct from the source.Since 2014, Propstore has hosted globally acclaimed live auctions featuring artefacts from the greatest moments in film and television. Alongside its flagship events, Propstore also runs regular online auctions and studio collaborations, with more than 5,000 items available for immediate purchase at www.propstore.com Social Media:Facebook: @PropStore Twitter: @propstore_com Instagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstore TikTok: @.propstore

