Deck the Halls: Propstore’s Online Entertainment Memorabilia Auction Brings Holiday Magic to Life

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This holiday season, Propstore, a leader in entertainment memorabilia auctioneering, is spreading festive cheer for movie buffs, collectors, and pop culture fans alike with its Online Entertainment Memorabilia Auction, running December 18, 2025 – January 7, 2026. For three weeks only, almost 800 lots of iconic film treasures will be available for online bidding at accessible price points suitable for collectors and budgets of all levels.From yuletide classics to animated adventures, this auction has something for everyone looking to deck their halls with a little movie magic:– “Miracle on 34th Street” (1994) – Set of five hand-marked continuity Polaroids, complete with hand-drawn courtroom sketches, starting at $500.– “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” (1992) – Revised one-line production schedule with three behind-the-scenes photographs, starting at $800.– “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000) – Clarnella (Mindy Sterling) and Rose (Rachel Winfree) Biddie House reference model, starting at $1,500.– “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993) – Sally master puppet body casting, starting at $1,000.– “Christmas with the Kranks” (2005) – Journal of Oak Park and Riverside “Skipping Christmas” newspaper cover, starting at $500.– “Jingle All the Way” (1996) – Boxed Dementor action figure, starting at $1,000."The holiday season is all about magic, nostalgia, and a little bit of mischief, and our online auction brings that to life for collectors everywhere," said Brandon Alinger, COO of Propstore. "From iconic movie props to rare behind-the-scenes pieces, these lots let fans own a piece of cinematic history and celebrate their favorite holiday films in a truly unique way."The auction features almost 800 items from films, TV series, franchises, and related productions, spanning classic, blockbuster, sci-fi, fantasy, and cult entertainment from the 1930s to the 2020s. Highlights include iconic pieces from Star Wars, Star Trek, Harry Potter, Marvel and DC films, Back to the Future, Jurassic Park, The Matrix, and numerous beloved television series. All lots are available exclusively online, allowing bidders to participate from the comfort of their own home.Online bidding opens December 18, 2025, with bidding on January 7 & 8, 2026. For full auction details and to browse all 800+ lots, visit: propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/489# # #Notes to Editors:For further information, catalog images and expert interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comImages are available in the following link: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/1nkfkaugu6ka985megxiz/AMz21e5GnfErmzRagN9pgiE?rlkey=7wavbgzgecnz57x7g0zaea7p3&dl=0 Credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreFounded in 1998 by film enthusiast Stephen Lane, Propstore has grown from a collector’s passion project into one of the world’s foremost authorities on entertainment memorabilia. The company bridges the worlds of film, art, and collecting—offering access to authentic screen-used props, costumes, and production artefacts that bring cinematic history to life.Working in close partnership with many of the world’s leading film studios, production companies, and entertainment brands, Propstore curates exclusive auctions and sales throughout the year, giving fans and collectors unparalleled access to items direct from the source.Since 2014, Propstore has hosted globally acclaimed live auctions featuring artefacts from the greatest moments in film and television. Alongside its flagship events, Propstore also runs regular online auctions and studio collaborations, with more than 5,000 items available for immediate purchase at www.propstore.com Social Media:Facebook: @PropStore Twitter: @propstore_com Instagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstore TikTok: @.propstore

