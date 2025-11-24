MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela Launches road maintenance activation along Magalies Road in Mogale City, 24 Nov

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, will this morning, Monday, 24 November 2025, launch a major road maintenance activation along Magalies Road in Mogale City.

The activation forms part of the Department’s province-wide campaign to rehabilitate and maintain key mobility corridors, improve road safety, and strengthen maintenance capacity across all municipalities.

Mogale City has been identified as a priority area due to high traffic volumes and its strategic economic role.

Magalies Road is a key arterial route that supports daily travel for residents, facilitates local business activity, boosts tourism access, and enables freight movement across the region.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Monday, 24 November 2025

Time: 07h00

Venue: Magalies Road, Mogale City

