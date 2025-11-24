MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela Launches road maintenance activation along Magalies Road in Mogale City, 24 Nov
Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, will this morning, Monday, 24 November 2025, launch a major road maintenance activation along Magalies Road in Mogale City.
The activation forms part of the Department’s province-wide campaign to rehabilitate and maintain key mobility corridors, improve road safety, and strengthen maintenance capacity across all municipalities.
Mogale City has been identified as a priority area due to high traffic volumes and its strategic economic role.
Magalies Road is a key arterial route that supports daily travel for residents, facilitates local business activity, boosts tourism access, and enables freight movement across the region.
Details of the event are as follows:
Date: Monday, 24 November 2025
Time: 07h00
Venue: Magalies Road, Mogale City
Members of the media are requested to confirm their attendance with Mr King Mthombeni on 071 400 0915.
Media enquiries:
Department’s Head of Communications Ms Melitah Madiba
Cell: 073 644 9935
MEC’s Spokesperson Mr Lesiba Mpya
Cell: 078 450 9841
E-mail pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.