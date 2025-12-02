Bloodhound Tracking Device (BTD) Launches Iridium® Satellite Integration to Deliver True Global Visibility

Bloodhound Tracking Device, now powered by Iridium and MetOcean, delivers secure global supply chain tracking — even in the most remote locations.

WEBSTER, TX, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As global cargo theft rises sharply ahead of the holiday shipping season, Bloodhound Tracking Device (BTD) is stepping up protection for the world’s most valuable freight. The company today announced a major enhancement to its security-in-transit platform — the integration of an Iridium® satellite transceiver in partnership with MetOcean Telematics® (MetOcean). This upgrade provides BTD units with uninterrupted global tracking and alert capabilities, ensuring supply-chain visibility even in remote or obstructed environments where traditional networks may fail.

BTD’s advanced technology leverages its proprietary Disruption Tolerant Network (DTN) and mesh architecture, allowing devices to transmit even when buried deep within container stacks, train cars, or other obstructed environments. Its global cellular and GPS capabilities are further strengthened by Iridium’s worldwide coverage. With this new Iridium integration, BTD now enhances its DTN and terrestrial networks with truly global satellite connectivity.

Bloodhound Tracking Device (BTD), Use Cases

• Remote Shipping & Assets: Receive alerts from containers or equipment mid-ocean or off-grid.

• Environmental & Security Monitoring: Container sensors for temperature, gas, noise, and tamper detection report reliably even when obstructed.

• Supply Chain & Logistics: Real-time data improves ETA predictions, reduces “black hole” dwell time, and mitigates theft risk.

“At BTD, our core value is full visibility without compromise,” said Curtis Spencer, CEO of Bloodhound Tracking Device. “By integrating Iridium Short Burst Data® (SBD®) with MetOcean’s engineering support, we bring that value to life — ensuring that even in the most remote or network-challenged regions, customers’ assets remain seen, monitored, and secure.”

What the Integration Enables

• Pole-to-pole coverage: Iridium’s low Earth orbit constellation enables truly global transmission — delivering reliable connectivity from remote oceans to the polar regions.

• DTN + Satellite synergy: BTD’s DTN and mesh paths remain preferred when available, while Iridium provides a robust fallback when other links are unavailable.

• Sensor continuity: BTD’s environmental and tamper sensors continue reporting even when isolated from mesh or cellular networks.

• Seamless integration: With MetOcean’s engineering expertise, satellite connectivity was added without compromise to reliability or endurance.

• Subscription-based model preserved: BTD’s subscription service continues unchanged, with satellite connectivity included as part of the platform.

“MetOcean has long been recognized for deep expertise in Iridium-based telemetry systems,” said Tony Chedrawy, CEO of MetOcean. “This collaboration demonstrates how our satellite integration capabilities complement BTD’s next-generation tracking architecture. The certified approach ensures the satellite path is seamlessly built into the BTD system.”

“Reliable connectivity anywhere is what Iridium does best,” said Ian Itz, Executive Director and General Manager, IoT, Iridium. “Seeing our SBD service integrated into BTD devices shows how satellite services can empower global visibility.”

This milestone represents more than a technical upgrade. It’s a breakthrough in asset visibility. By combining BTD’s Disruption Tolerant Network with Iridium’s global reach and MetOcean’s satellite engineering expertise, organizations can now track and secure valuable assets with confidence anywhere on Earth.

The Iridium®-enabled BTD is now available for new deployments and as a retrofit/upgrade path for existing active units. For more information, scheduled demos, or technical documentation, visit www.btdtracker.com or reach out to BTD’s sales team via email at sales@btdtracker.com.

About Bloodhound Tracking Device, Inc.

Bloodhound Tracking Device, Inc. (BTD) delivers advanced asset-tracking solutions for freight rail, maritime transport, and critical infrastructure security. Powered by its proprietary Disruption Tolerant Network (DTN), BTD integrates covert tracking, environmental sensing, and tamper-proof data integrity to eliminate theft, enhance visibility, and ensure verifiable traceability across global supply chains. By maintaining continuous monitoring and proof of security, BTD provides the trust, resilience, and operational intelligence required to safeguard high-value assets in an era of AI-scale logistics and increasingly sophisticated criminal threats. For more information, visit www.btdtracker.com.

About MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics is a global leader in satellite communications, IoT telemetry, and systems integration. As an Iridium Value-Added Reseller and satellite technology specialist, MetOcean offers hardware, airtime, and engineering support for mission-critical deployments. Based in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada, MetOcean operates worldwide with support and deep experience in integrating satellite paths into complex telemetry networks. Empowering Data Connectivity, Everywhere. For more information, visit www.MetOcean.com

