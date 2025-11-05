Ship & Shore Environmental Leads Air Pollution Control Innovations for Booming Composites Industry

Advanced Air Pollution Control Systems by Ship & Shore Environmental safeguard compliance and sustainability for today’s high-growth composites manufacturing sector.

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the global composites market surges toward unprecedented growth, driven by demands for lightweight and high-performance materials in aerospace, automotive, and renewable energy sectors, Ship & Shore Environmental is at the forefront of addressing the escalating air pollution challenges in composite manufacturing. The company's specialized pollution control systems are helping manufacturers comply with stringent regulations while minimizing hazardous emissions from processes like reinforced plastic composites and carbon fiber production.

Explosive Growth in Composites Demand

The composites industry is experiencing rapid expansion, fueled by the need for stronger, lighter materials that enhance fuel efficiency and sustainability. The global composites market was valued at USD 108.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 181.7 billion by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. High-performance composites alone are expected to expand from USD 72.65 billion in 2025 to USD 159.35 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 9.12%, driven by applications in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and advanced construction. This rising demand underscores the urgent need for innovative materials, but it also amplifies environmental concerns from manufacturing emissions. The high performance composites market is also rapidly gaining prominence owing to increased usage in aerospace, automotive products, and construction fields.

Environmental Challenges: Hazardous Emissions from Composites Production

Composite manufacturing, including reinforced plastics and carbon fiber processes, releases significant pollutants that contribute to air quality degradation and health risks. Facilities emit hazardous air pollutants (HAPs) such as styrene, methyl methacrylate (MMA), and methylene chloride, alongside volatile organic compounds (VOCs) like acetophenone, which are linked to respiratory issues and other adverse health effects. Carbon fiber production, involving high-energy stabilization and carbonization, generates greenhouse gases (GHGs) including CO2, as well as hydrogen cyanide (HCN), ammonia (NH3), and carbon monoxide, with the precursor synthesis (e.g., polyacrylonitrile or PAN) being a major GHG contributor. Particulate matter from fiberglass and carbon fibers further exacerbates pollution.

Ship & Shore Environmental's Tailored Solutions for Compliance and Sustainability

Ship & Shore Environmental specializes in custom air pollution control equipment designed to capture and neutralize emissions from composites manufacturing, ensuring regulatory compliance under frameworks like the U.S. Clean Air Act's National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAP). The company's systems integrate thermal oxidizers for VOC and HAP destruction, regenerative thermal oxidizers (RTOs) for energy-efficient GHG reduction, wet scrubbers for acid gases and particulates, and catalytic treatments for NOx control. These solutions effectively address styrene and other VOCs from reinforced plastic composites, as well as CO2 and HCN from carbon fiber processes, reducing emissions by up to 99% in optimized installations. With over 40 years of expertise, Ship & Shore has successfully partnered with manufacturers in recreational vehicles (RVs), lighting fixtures, utility enclosures, marine applications, and aerospace components, delivering modular, scalable systems that minimize downtime and operational costs. By abating pollution at the source, these technologies not only help facilities meet evolving EPA and international standards but also support the industry's shift toward sustainable practices amid growing regulatory scrutiny.

"A booming composites sector presents exciting opportunities for innovation, but it also demands proactive environmental stewardship to curb emissions like VOCs and GHGs that threaten air quality," said Anoosheh Oskouian, President and CEO of Ship & Shore Environmental. "Our custom abatement systems not only ensure compliance but also drive cost savings and sustainability, empowering manufacturers to grow responsibly in this dynamic market."

About Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc.

Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. is a woman-owned, California-based company specializing in the design, engineering, fabrication, and servicing of air pollution abatement and energy recovery systems for industrial and infrastructure applications worldwide. With more than 25 years of experience, S&SE helps clients meet emissions regulations, lower operating costs, and achieve sustainability objectives.

