Wedding Singer Turned Tech Founder Launches 'Shopify for Live Event Professionals'

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After years of juggling payment apps, contracts, and crew coordination across multiple platforms, Ben Ikwuagwu (known on stage as Benji Uzo) decided enough was enough. The wedding singer turned entrepreneur is now launching the solution he wished had existed: Soundcheck Live, a business-management platform he calls “Shopify for live event professionals.”

Co-founded with longtime friend and engineer Steven Tran, Soundcheck Live gives entertainment companies, bands, venues, and touring crews the digital infrastructure to build scalable, sustainable businesses—not just survive from gig to gig.

“I’ve performed everywhere from intimate Austin weddings to Caribbean destinations,” says Ikwuagwu, CEO of Soundcheck Live. “No matter where I went, I saw incredible talent buried under spreadsheets and endless email chains. We needed our own Shopify.”

Built by People Who’ve Lived It

The idea took shape during one chaotic wedding season when Ikwuagwu was managing overlapping bookings, crews, and payments across five disconnected systems. Partnering with Tran, he built what the industry had been missing: a modern, integrated platform made by insiders who understand the rhythm of live events.

“This isn’t a product imagined in a boardroom,” adds Ikwuagwu. “Every person on our team has stood on stage, managed a tour, or coordinated an event. We’ve lived these problems firsthand.”

Soundcheck Live streamlines every aspect of live-event operations, offering:

• Unified booking and calendar management

• Integrated payment processing, invoicing, and settlements

• Crew and vendor coordination tools

• Web and mobile app access

• Analytics tailored to live-performance metrics

“Our goal isn’t just smoother operations,” says Ikwuagwu. “It’s giving event professionals the infrastructure to build real businesses—to own their careers instead of chasing the next gig.”

Launch Momentum

Soundcheck Live launches with paying customers already generating recurring revenue and early enterprise-level discussions with major live-entertainment companies managing global talent networks.

The company celebrated its debut during Austin Tech Week with an evening event featuring an AI in Entertainment panel and live performances by Kalu & the Electric Joint, Jonathan Terrell, and Sir Woman—reflecting Soundcheck Live’s mission to bridge creativity and technology.

A recap of the event here

“We’re not replacing the human element of live events,” Ikwuagwu emphasizes. “We’re amplifying it by removing the operational friction that drives talented people out of this industry.”

About the Founders

Ben Ikwuagwu, CEO, brings over twelve years as a professional vocalist and performer with leading entertainment companies, as well as strategic sourcing experience at Apple and Dell. Steven Tran, CTO, is a seasoned software architect specializing in scalable platform development for creative industries.

About Soundcheck Live

Founded by musicians and built for live-event professionals, Soundcheck Live is the all-in-one business platform for the live-events ecosystem. By delivering the operational infrastructure other industries take for granted, Soundcheck Live empowers performers, venues, and production teams to turn creativity into sustainable growth.

For more information, visit soundchecklive.io.

