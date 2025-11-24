$37 million to help South Australian students complete qualifications in priority areas

Release date: 21/11/25

The Albanese and Malinauskas Governments are investing $37 million to help South Australian students finish vocational education and training, particularly those who face barriers to completing their qualifications.

Vocational education and training (VET) plays a vital role in skilling South Australians in sectors such as care, construction, clean energy, and advanced manufacturing.

Delivered under the National Skills Agreement, the new plan will strengthen South Australia’s workforce by improving VET completion rates and ensuring students have the support they need to succeed in industries critical to the state’s future.

It comes as South Australia continues to make progress in increasing completions, following successful programs being supported by the government including mentoring and wellbeing supports.

Many students can face barriers to finishing their training, including students in regional areas, First Nations’ learners, women, and people with disability.

The new measures, jointly funded by the Albanese and Malinauskas Governments, aim to remove those barriers and support pathways to long-term employment for South Australian apprentices and learners. This includes:

Expanding the availability of student support services including mental health and financial assistance – this will go from supporting 1000 to more than 3000 students

Introducing peer support for apprentices to mentor and support them to complete

Focusing support on priority industries like construction, advanced manufacturing, and clean energy by working with industry to introduce new programs to increase completions

Using local strategies to tackle challenges in regional areas, including by working alongside First Nations organisations

Creating a VET Student Advisory Network for learners to share their experiences and influence changes to improve completions

Implementing TAFE SA’s Completions Strategy to improve student retention and success rates

Evaluating programs that help students complete their training to then expand what works.

Under the plan, TAFE SA will expand their Apprentice Liaison Officer (ALO) model to strengthen apprentice retention and completion. ALOs provide specialist targeted case management, working directly with apprentices and employers to review training progress, customise training plans, and address barriers to completion.

Quotes

Attributable to Federal Minister for Skills and Training, Andrew Giles

The Albanese Government is opening doors so every Australian can train and gain the skills they need for their future.

Some students need extra assistance to finish their training, which is why we’re teaming up with the Malinauskas Government to deliver stronger support for VET students right across SA.

We’re ensuring no one is left behind by targeting support where it matters most, so every South Australian can step into the jobs their local communities need.

Attributable to South Australian Minister for Education, Training and Skills, Blair Boyer

Currently less than half of all courses are finished, and that’s too many students missing out on the benefits of being fully qualified, and too many industries that are suffering from skill shortages.

Lifting the completion rate is a piece of work I am proud to have led nationally to better understand factors affecting completion rates and investing in programs to better support apprentices and trainees finish their courses – and this extra funding is a direct result of that work.

This is a step towards strengthening South Australia’s workforce by improving completion rates by ensuring students have the support they need to succeed in industries critical to the state’s future.

Attributable to TAFE SA interim CE Adam Kilvert

Our Apprentice Liaison Officer model has been a great success and provided additional support to apprentices who have faced challenges during their training.

There are students who traditionally experience greater barriers to successful course completion, so being able to have extra resources available has enabled them to pursue their apprenticeships and minimised other pressures and distractions.

At a time when VET qualified workers are in demand, this extra support will have a really positive impact on our retention and completion rates.