Snakes and adders: play it safe this summer

Release date: 21/11/25

South Australians are being encouraged to stay vigilant as the weather heats up this weekend, bringing snakes out of their slumber heading into summer.

New SA Ambulance Service data reveals 91 patients were treated for snake bites in 2024 – the highest number of callouts in the past five years (2020-2025).

Summer has been the busiest season for our ambos, with more than 170 snake bites responded to between December and February since 2020 – compared to around 130 bites in spring over the same period.

During the warmer months, snakes become active out of brumation – a hibernation-like state – signalling that breeding season is underway.

Snakes, like other animals, need food, water and shelter – and will make use of any cover close to the ground, such as wood heaps or piles of corrugated iron.

Steps to minimise snake encounters at home include keeping the yard clear of long grass, removing rubbish and actively reducing rats and mice on the property.

Bushwalkers in national parks and reserves are advised to stick to trails, make some noise when walking and wear enclosed footwear and long pants.

Venomous species commonly found across the state include eastern brown snakes, red-bellied black snakes, copperhead snakes, western brown snakes and tiger snakes.

Snakes – which are a protected species and play a vital role in the state’s ecosystem – should be left alone if encountered, whether they are venomous or not. Most snake bites occur only when someone attempts to handle or kill a snake.

Snakes will generally try to avoid confrontation with a human by either moving away and hiding or lying still until the person has moved away. Like most wild animals, snakes will defend themselves if they are startled, feel threatened or are cornered.

If found inside the home, keep children and pets away, watch where the snake goes if safe to do so and call a licenced snake catcher to remove it.

If someone is bitten by a snake, call Triple Zero (000) immediately. Keep the person as calm and still as possible and apply pressure bandaging. If the bite is to a limb, apply another pressure bandage, beginning at the fingers or toes of the bitten limb and extending upward to cover as much of the limb as possible. Leave the bandage in place until medical help arrives.

Do not wash the bite, cut the wound, apply a tourniquet or attempt to catch the snake.

For more information on living with snakes and property maintenance, visit: environment.sa.gov.au/topics/animals-and-plants/living-with-wildlife/snakes.

Quotes

Attributable to Lucy Hood

With summer on our doorstep and the weather heating up, snakes are starting to venture out more often.

They largely want to leave you alone, but steps can be taken to avoid an unexpected encounter – and calling an ambulance for help.

Cleaning up around the home, supervising pets outdoors and sticking to the trails when enjoying our state’s parks are a few simple ways we can live safely with snakes.

Attributable to Benita Dillon, Principal Ecologist Wildlife Management, Department for Environment and Water

Snakes are protected under South Australian law and have an important place in our ecosystem, especially controlling rats and mice.

Just because you’ve never seen a snake on your property doesn’t mean they aren’t there, so you should always be careful about putting your hands or feet into spots you can’t see, like long grass, or that pile of junk behind the shed.